The Kebbi State National Assembly Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly rejected allegations by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that the state government is plotting to destabilise the state through the importation of political thugs, foreign mercenaries, and illegal arms.

Mr Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who now leads the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi, petitioned top security chiefs including the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defence Staff, warning of what he described as a looming threat to peace and stability allegedly orchestrated by the state governor, Nasir Idris and his allies.

In his petition, dated 10 September, the former minister alleged that clandestine efforts were underway to arm political actors loyal to the APC in a bid to intimidate the opposition and weaken democracy in the state.

But in a statement issued on Friday, the Kebbi APC National Assembly Caucus dismissed the petition as “false, unfounded and politically motivated.”

The lawmakers described the move as a smear campaign by a politician struggling for relevance.

“These allegations represent a desperate attempt by Mr Malami, now leader of an imaginary opposition party in Kebbi State, to undermine the peace, progress and stability that our people currently enjoy under the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris,” the caucus said.

The lawmakers further accused Mr Malami of introducing political thuggery into Kebbi’s politics.

They alleged that during a recent condolence visit to Birnin Kebbi, the former minister was accompanied by hired thugs from Sokoto, Koko and Rara, who allegedly attacked the APC state secretariat with stones while chanting “one term” against the governor.

The incident, according to the caucus, triggered violent clashes with APC supporters, something it described as “unprecedented in Kebbi’s traditionally peaceful political climate.”

“Kebbi has long been known for its peaceful nature and culture of mutual respect among politicians.

“This incident alone speaks volumes about who is truly attempting to sow chaos and disrupt the peace of our state,” the statement read.

The caucus insisted that the APC-led government in Kebbi has made deliberate investments in security and maintained close collaboration with security agencies, which has ensured that the state remains one of the most peaceful in Nigeria today.

It praised Governor Idris for his handling of security matters, saying he has demonstrated great capacity above expectations since assuming office.

The lawmakers urged security agencies to disregard Mr Malami’s “alarmist narratives” and instead focus on genuine threats to national security.

They also challenged the former minister to provide evidence to substantiate his claims.

False allegations

Also addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the senator representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Adamu Aliero, described the allegations as “false, unfounded and politically motivated.”

He accused Mr Malami of attempting to undermine the peace and progress the state has enjoyed under Governor Idris.

“These allegations represent a desperate attempt by Mr Malami to undermine the peace, progress and stability that our people currently enjoy under the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris,” Mr Aliero said.

He pledged the caucus’ full support for Mr Idris and his “tireless efforts to maintain law and order in the state.”

Mr Aliero, a former governor of the state, asked law enforcement agencies to treat the episode as a criminal matter and not merely a political spat.

“We call on Nigerians to see Malami’s petition for what it truly is — a smear campaign laced with dangerous rhetoric intended to incite fear and distract from his dwindling political relevance,” he added.

He further urged the security agencies to focus on genuine threats to national security and not be drawn into “partisan theatrics,” while also asking them to invite Mr Malami to substantiate his allegations.

Also speaking at the briefing, Garba Maidoki, the senator for Kebbi South, described the APC as a peaceful party and challenged Mr Malami to produce any evidence that the party was involved in importing weapons or supporting terrorism.

“We want to put it on record that Malami’s house is less than 50 metres from the APC state headquarters, and if APC is a violent party, we would have had so much clashes between him and our people. But it had never happened until this incident came with a convoy, campaign style,” he said.

He argued that the “campaign-style” convoy accompanying Mr Malami appeared designed to provoke others and that the national chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that political campaigns have not yet begun.

“We challenge him to produce evidence… He says he has evidence. We challenge him to produce it,” Mr Maidoki added.

The senator also applauded President Bola Tinubu’s efforts in the fight against banditry and insecurity.

He said that, in his constituency, more than 100 villages had been abandoned and evacuated in the past but that many had been resettled as security improved.

“The President has done so well in the fight of banditry today. Before we came in, in my own constituency, we have more than 100 villages that have been abandoned and evacuated. But to the glory of God today, all the villages have gone back,” he said, while acknowledging that challenges remain.

Wider context of political tension

This development comes against the backdrop of rising political tensions across parts of the country, particularly in APC strongholds.

It may seem as though the recurring allegations whether by or against the APC, point to the increasing fragility of Nigeria’s political environment as parties jostle for supremacy ahead of future elections.

Recently, Alhassan Doguwa, a House of Representatives member from Kano, raised concerns over what he called a “disturbing wave of politically motivated violence” targeted at APC supporters in his Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency.

Mr Doguwa alleged that the attacks in Kano were not isolated but part of a broader, deliberate strategy to weaken APC structures at the grassroots.

He urged security agencies to take proactive steps before the violence escalated.