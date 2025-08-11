Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has said that the lessons he learned from former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss José Mourinho helped his team defeat Morocco despite playing with 10 men for almost half the match at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Harambee Stars shocked the two-time champions with a 1–0 win at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday night. Ryan Ogam scored the only goal in the 42nd minute, but moments later, Chrispine Erambo was sent off after VAR upgraded his yellow card to a red.

McCarthy revealed that his tactical plan in the second half was inspired by his time as a player under Mourinho at FC Porto.

“I played under a certain manager — José Mourinho — the master of such game management,” McCarthy said during his post-match press conference. “To play with 10 players is hell, but we used to do it as if it were routine. I learned the trade from him: where to tighten, who to sacrifice.”

Kenya dropped deeper after the red card, leaving just one striker up front and defending in numbers. McCarthy joked that his team “parked a train and a bus” in front of the goal.

“It’s not always neat for the fans, but you cling on to your lead at any cost,” he added. “Defenders may be required to do midfielders’ or strikers’ work… when you lose a player, you send off a striker, keep one workhorse up front, and the others ‘park the bus’.”

Goalkeeper Bryne Omondi produced several big saves, while defenders Sylvester Owino and Mike Kibwage were solid in the air.

It was the second straight game Kenya finished with 10 men, after Marvin Nabwire’s dismissal against Angola. “Believe me, I’d have been happy to finish with 11 men,” McCarthy said. “Unfortunately, it’s two games on the bounce… It was an accident.”

The victory keeps Kenya unbeaten and close to reaching the quarter-finals. They face Zambia next, where McCarthy hopes his team can finish the game with a full squad.

“It’s come in handy these last two games,” he said of his defensive plan. “But I’m praying… no yellow cards, no red cards, please.”

For Kenya, victory against Zambia in their final group game would guarantee top spot in Group A; even a draw could be enough.

On their part, Morocco now need to bounce back to avoid going out early.

For a team with 14 CHAN matches unbeaten and was known for beating host nations, Sunday’s loss was a clear reminder that anything can happen in this tournament.