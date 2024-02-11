Ahead of Nigeria’s AFCON final against Cote d’Ivoire, iconic football manager José Mourinho has declared his unwavering support for his “best friend” and Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Mourinho spoke in a chat with FIVE UK in a yet-to-be-released episode.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, seeking a fourth continental title, will play the hosts in the final of the 34th edition of AFCON at the Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on Sunday.

Speaking on the match, Mourinho said he is throwing his weight behind the Eagles because of his friend Jose Peseiro, who is the present handler of the Nigeria national team.

“My best friend in football is in the final. The Nigerian coach is my best friend; he grew up with me,” Mourinho said.

“We studied together. We went to the university at the same time. We spent five years together, every day. We left at the same time. He is probably my biggest friend in football. Jose, my big friend. It will be a huge opportunity for him to make history. Never has a Portuguese coach won the AFCON.”

After a shaky 1-1 draw in their group opener against Equatorial Guinea, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have been solid and they will face an Ivorian team that was on the brink of elimination before getting their acts right and battling their way into the AFCON final.

The 2023 AFCON final will kick off at 9 p.m., Nigerian time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

