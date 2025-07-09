The last two UEFA Champions League winners go head-to-head in a titanic semi-final as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain battle for a place in the FIFA Club World Cup final at the 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium, just outside New York.

Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid are hunting a record sixth Club World Cup title, while Luis Enrique’s PSG are on the brink of history; hoping to add a fifth trophy this season, completing a rare and remarkable quintuple.

Adding intrigue to the contest is Kylian Mbappe’s highly-anticipated reunion with his former club, as the superstar forward takes on PSG for the first time since his blockbuster move to Madrid last year.

Route to the Semifinal

Real Madrid’s Journey:

Real Madrid topped Group H with two wins and a draw. They opened with a 1-1 result against Al Hilal in Miami, followed by a 3-1 victory over Pachuca; a rematch of last December’s Intercontinental final. A convincing 3-0 win over RB Salzburg secured their group lead.

In the knockouts, Madrid edged Juventus 1-0 in a cagey Round of 16 clash, then emerged victorious in a dramatic 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in a repeat of the 2024 Champions League final; a match that saw Mbappe score a stunning 94th-minute bicycle kick to seal the win.

PSG’s Path:

PSG finished top of Group B with two wins and one loss. After thrashing Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Rose Bowl, they suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Botafogo. They bounced back to beat Seattle 2-0 at Lumen Field to reach the knockouts.

In the Round of 16, they dispatched Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 4-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before overpowering Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarterfinals that saw the Bavarians lose talented youngster Jamal Musiala to an injury.

Mbappe vs Dembele: Friends turned foes

Both teams have scored freely in the tournament, Real Madrid with 11 goals and PSG with 12; and much of that attacking firepower has come from two of France’s finest: Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Mbappe, who left PSG last summer, has 44 goals in 58 appearances this season for Madrid. His former coach Luis Enrique, reflecting on their turbulent final season together, said:

“All I can say is that belongs in the past, it is behind us now.”

Dembele, on the other hand, has thrived in Mbappe’s absence, shifting into a central attacking role and delivering a career-best 34 goals in 51 matches.

“It’s the best season of my career,” Dembele told PSG’s official website. “It’s been an exceptional year… but we want more.”

Head-to-Head History

The clubs last clashed in the 2022 Champions League Round of 16, with Real winning 3-2 on aggregate, before marching on to win their record 14th European crown. PSG, however, are a very different force now under Enrique’s leadership.

Titles and Records

Real Madrid hold a record five Club World Cup trophies (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2023) and lead in all-time tournament wins (12) and goals scored (40).

PSG, in contrast, are chasing their first-ever Club World Cup and have already captured a historic continental quadruple this season: Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions, and the UEFA Champions League. Victory here would make them the first French side to win a quintuple; a feat last matched by Manchester City in 2023.

Team News

Real Madrid:

Mbappe returns from illness and is expected to start.

Dean Huijsen is suspended (red card vs Dortmund).

David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, and Endrick remain out injured.

Coach Xabi Alonso:

“The tactical battle with Luis Enrique will be a big test. We’ll prepare in a positive spirit.”

PSG:

William Pacho and Lucas Hernandez are suspended.

Lucas Beraldo set to start in defense.

Ousmane Dembele likely to return to starting XI.

Only absentee: Nordi Mukiele (injured).

Coach Luis Enrique:

“Playing against Real Madrid is always a special game. It means we’ve done a good job to get here.”

Player Insight

Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid:

“PSG are a very, very tough team… they’ve shown they’re one of the best in Europe. But we’re Real Madrid, and we’re ready.”

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Paris Saint-Germain:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Doue

The stage is set for a blockbuster semi-final between two of Europe’s modern titans. Will Mbappe break PSG hearts, or will Dembele’s redemption arc carry the Parisians to a dream finale?

90 minutes will tell!

