Founder of The Africa Soft Power Group, Nkiru Balonwu, will deliver the keynote address at the QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit on 12 August 2025.

The event will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

The announcement was made in a statement on Wednesday by Mighty Media Plus Network Limited, publishers of the online newspaper QEDNG.

The summit is themed “Financing as Catalyst for a Thriving Creative Economy.” It will bring together leaders from across sectors to share ideas on how to grow and support Nigeria’s creative industries.

Participants will include policymakers, investors, industry professionals, and emerging talents.

Speaking on why Dr Balonwu was chosen, Olumide Iyanda, CEO of Mighty Media Plus Network Limited and convener of the summit, said her experience made her a perfect fit.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Dr Balonwu’s work in advocating African voices in global discourse and her expertise across law, technology, finance, show business, and international development continue to inspire transformation across the continent,” he said.

“As a visionary championing Africa’s creative potential, her insights will resonate deeply with the audience of policymakers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. Her keynote address will set the stage for robust dialogue, highlighting the unique opportunities within Africa’s creative economy and inspiring actionable steps to unlock its full potential.”

Mr Iyanda added that the summit will explore funding solutions, build partnerships between creatives and investors, and offer tools for financial management. It will also create space for collaboration to drive long-term progress in the sector.

Dr Balonwu leads The Africa Soft Power Group, the umbrella company for three organisations with mutual objectives: The Africa Soft Power Project, ASP Global and African Women on Board. The organisations focus on using culture, media, and technology to reshape Africa’s global influence.

She was formerly the CEO of Spinlet, Sub-Saharan Africa’s first major music streaming platform, which grew to over two million subscribers under her leadership.

Ms Balonwu holds a Doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley, a Master’s from University College London, and a Law degree from the University of Manchester. She has been called to the bar in England, Nigeria, and New York.

In 2022, she was listed among New African magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential Africans. In 2019, she received the Powerlist UK Black Excellence International Award for her work with African Women on Board.

She also served as a Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government from 2022 to 2023, focusing on the role of the private sector in shaping gender policy in Africa.

The QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit is expected to be a landmark gathering for professionals in Nigeria’s creative space. More speakers and panellists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

