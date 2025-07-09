United States of America President Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend Sunday’s FIFA Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marking another high-profile appearance in a growing series of sports engagements during his second term.

The announcement came just one day after FIFA revealed it has opened a new office inside New York’s iconic Trump Tower; a move seen as strengthening ties between world football’s governing body and the U.S. government ahead of two major global tournaments.

The United States is currently hosting the inaugural expanded edition of the FIFA Club World Cup and will also co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

Sunday’s final at the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium; which will also stage the 2026 World Cup final, will see Chelsea face off against either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

Mr Trump, who also attended the Super Bowl earlier this year, chairs a White House taskforce overseeing preparations for both tournaments.

The taskforce has been instrumental in streamlining logistics, infrastructure, and coordination efforts tied to FIFA’s U.S. operations.

“We have received such big support from the government and from the president with the White House taskforce for the FIFA Club World Cup and for the FIFA World Cup next year,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. “FIFA is a global organisation and to be global, you have to be local, you have to be everywhere — so we have to be in New York.”

FIFA already maintains an office in Miami, but the Trump Tower location places the organisation at the symbolic heart of the president’s business empire and within close reach of major U.S. institutions.

Despite criticism surrounding Mr Trump’s immigration policies and a proposed expansion of the travel ban from 12 to potentially another 36 countries, Mr Infantino assured fans that they will be welcomed in the U.S. for the upcoming tournaments.

President Trump’s involvement in sport has ramped up in recent years. He became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl and has announced that Washington D.C. will host the 2027 NFL Draft. He has also been a regular at UFC events; including last month’s showcase in New Jersey, and has stated that the White House will host a UFC event in 2025.

