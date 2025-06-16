Nigerian football star Ahmed Musa has added his voice to the growing outrage over the recent massacre in Benue State, calling government leaders at all levels to move beyond routine condemnation and take concrete, consistent action to stop the bloodshed.

In a strongly worded statement posted on his official Facebook page on Monday, Musa expressed sorrow over the killings and frustration at the government’s perceived inaction in addressing the violence that continues to plague the region.

“Another wave of heartbreaking killings in Benue 💔

How many more lives must be lost before real action is taken?

We can’t keep condemning violence and then moving on.

Don’t wait until it happens close to home or to someone you know — speak out now.

To our leaders: governance is not just for election season.

We need consistent action, not seasonal appearances.

We demand more. We deserve better.

Benue deserves peace. Nigeria deserves better. 🇳🇬

🕊️🕊️Sincere condolences to those who lost their lives in the process and to their families, may Allah grant you the fortitude to bear the loss💔😭🕊️🕊️” the statement on his Facebook page read.

Musa’s heartfelt message comes in the wake of a devastating attack in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area, where over 100 people were killed by armed men believed to be herders.

The attack has sparked nationwide outrage and prompted renewed calls for justice and peace.

In response to the killings, President Bola Tinubu reiterated his directive to security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace in the area.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

A statement issued by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga on Sunday confirmed that high-ranking intelligence and military officials had been deployed to Benue to take charge of the situation.

“The latest news of wanton killings in Benue State is very depressing. We must not allow this bloodletting to continue unabated. Enough is now enough,” Mr Tinubu said.

“I have directed the security agencies to act decisively and arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict and prosecute them.”

President Tinubu also called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to immediately lead reconciliation efforts, urging him to initiate dialogue between the warring groups, mainly farmers and herders who have clashed repeatedly over access to land and water.

“This is the time for Governor Alia to act as a statesman and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring peace to Benue,” President Tinubu added.

READ ALSO: Police fire teargas at Benue residents protesting insecurity

The president’s statement warned political and community leaders against making inflammatory remarks that could further inflame tensions.

He also stressed that those inciting reprisal attacks must be held accountable.

Even the Vatican took notice of the tragedy. Pope Leo XIV offered prayers for the victims of what he described as a “terrible massacre,” adding a spiritual voice to the growing chorus of concern over the crisis.

The conflict in Benue—and many parts of Nigeria’s Middle Belt—stems largely from recurring disputes between farmers and nomadic herders over shrinking resources.

The violence has escalated in recent years, with attacks becoming more frequent and deadlier, leaving hundreds dead and many more displaced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

