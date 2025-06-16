President Bola Tinubu will visit Benue on Thursday to assess the security situation there following the killing of dozens of people by suspected armed herders.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga announced the visit in a statement on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the late Friday attack, the latest in a region that has been bedevilled by similar massacres in recent years.

Read Mr Onanuga’s full statement below

President Bola Tinubu has rescheduled his official visit to Kaduna State. Instead, he will travel to Benue State on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, as part of renewed efforts to foster peace and address the persistent conflict affecting communities in the state.

The president’s visit aims to assess firsthand the recurring crisis that has claimed numerous lives and caused significant destruction.

During his stay, President Tinubu will meet with all stakeholders—including traditional rulers, political, religious, community leaders, and youth groups—to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.

In preparation for the visit, President Tinubu has already dispatched the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police, heads of intelligence agencies, the National Security Adviser, and the Chairmen of the Senate and House Defence Committees to Benue State.

The president is expected to hold a town hall meeting with all stakeholders during the visit.

President Tinubu has previously condemned the ongoing violence in Benue State and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love, and mutual understanding. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who have suffered losses as a result of the crisis.

According to his itinerary released over the weekend, President Tinubu was scheduled to visit Kaduna State on Wednesday to commission various state government projects. However, the official visit will now occur on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

June 16, 2025

