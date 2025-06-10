The Teranga Lions of Senegal pulled off a huge surprise by beating England 3-1 at City Ground in Nottingham on Tuesday in a high-profile international friendly.

The former African champions showed skill, speed, and smart football to defeat the Three Lions on their soil.

This is Senegal’s first win ever against England, and a proud moment for African football.

England started well when Harry Kane scored early in the game.

But after that, Senegal took control. They attacked with purpose and looked more dangerous throughout the match.

Senegal’s first goal came from Ismaïla Sarr, who took advantage of a long pass over the top of England’s defence.

He finished calmly past Jordan Henderson to make it 1-1. Not long after, England’s defenders were caught out again.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Another ball over the top was found by Habib Diarra, who scored from a tight angle to give Senegal a 2-1 lead.

England tried to fight back.

Substitutes Morgan Gibbs-White and Jude Bellingham brought some energy, and Bellingham thought he had equalised with a smart goal. But VAR reviewed the play and ruled it out for a handball by Levi Colwill in the buildup.

The goal was disallowed, and England’s hopes were crushed.

Late in the match, Senegal sealed the win with a brilliant counter-attack.

After England lost the ball near Senegal’s goal, Lamine Camara sprinted forward and passed to Youssouf Sabaly. Sabaly stayed calm and scored to make it 3-1. The game was over.

African teams rising

This win is more than just a good result—it’s part of a bigger story. African teams have been getting better and stronger on the world stage.

From Cameroon’s famous win over Argentina in 1990, to Ghana nearly reaching the 2010 World Cup semi-finals, and Morocco’s amazing 2022 World Cup run, African teams are showing they belong at the top.

Senegal, former champions of Africa, have had big wins before—like beating France in the 2002 World Cup and Poland in 2018. Now, beating England though in a friendly match is another big step forward.

For England, this was their first-ever loss to an African team.

In the past, they’ve drawn with Nigeria (2002 World Cup), barely beaten Tunisia (2018), and had a goalless draw with Algeria (2010). This result shows how far African football has come.

What’s Next?

England coach Thomas Tuchel will face tough questions after this loss. Fans and media are worried about the team’s form, especially with the upcoming European Championship.

The Three Lions had recorded a lacklustre 1-0 win over Andorra before capitulating against the Teranga Lions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

