Ahead of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, Flying Eagles coach Aliyu Zubairu has assured that plans are on to invite new players to strengthen his squad.

Zubairu stated this on Tuesday in Ilorin at the Kwara Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Hard Talk.

“We’ll be inviting more players to bolster all departments. We must fix the issues we saw at the AFCON, especially our finishing,” he said.

He acknowledged the team’s struggles with goal scoring during the recent U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The coach said that the new additions would bring more balance and depth to the team.

“We will be inviting more players to strengthen all departments,” he said.

He emphasised the need to address key deficiencies so far observed in the team.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In spite of the team narrowly missing the AFCON title, Zubairu praised the team’s qualification for the World Cup as a significant achievement.

He promised to surpass the milestone achieved by Samson Siasia, who won a silver medal with the Flying Eagles at the U20 World Cup final in 2005 in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, coach Zubairu who also handles El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri in the Nigeria Premier Football League spoke on the team’s poor performance in the 2024/25 season.

He blamed lack of cohesion among the mid-season signings and the exit of two key players to Europe as major factors that affected El Kanemi Warriors in their last campaign.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

