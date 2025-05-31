In a night filled with excitement, drama, and footballing flair, Nigeria’s Super Eagles retained their Unity Cup title after edging past Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz 5–4 on penalties.

Both sides had battled to a 2–2 draw in regulation time at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, west London, on Saturday before the Super Eagles nicked the ensuing penalty shootout.

It was a pulsating encounter that perfectly captured the spirit and purpose of the Unity Cup — a tournament founded to promote cultural exchange, friendship, and unity among diverse communities in the United Kingdom through sport.

The final, played before a vibrant crowd decked in Nigeria’s green-and-white and Jamaica’s yellow-and-black, lived up to its billing as a clash of footballing heavyweights.

Fans were treated to thrilling football, rhythmic drumming, and lively dance-offs in the stands, making it as much a cultural carnival as a sporting contest.

Fast start, fierce fightback

Nigeria struck first early in the match when winger Moses Simon found the back of the net in the 9th minute, igniting cheers from the Nigerian supporters.

But the lead lasted only three minutes as Jamaica’s Kaheim Dixon pounced to level the score, showing early signs that the Reggae Boyz were in no mood to play second fiddle.

The rest of the first half remained tightly contested, and both sides went into the break with the score locked at 1–1.

Second half showdown

After the restart, Nigeria again took the lead in the 53rd minute through Samuel Chukwueze, whose clever finish momentarily silenced the Jamaican crowd.

But once again, the Reggae Boyz roared back — this time in the 63rd minute — with Jonathan Russell scoring a powerful equaliser.

With no breakthrough in the remaining minutes, the match was decided by penalties, where Nigeria held their nerve to win 5–4 and claim the trophy they last lifted in 2004.

That historic win, 21 years ago, also came against Jamaica in a 2–0 final, adding extra meaning to this year’s rematch.

Road to the final

Both teams had tough journeys to the final. Jamaica overcame Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors 3–2, needing a stoppage-time penalty to seal the win after throwing away a two-goal lead.

Nigeria, on the other hand, narrowly defeated regional rivals Ghana 2–1 in a match that echoed their victory over the same side in Marrakech last year — with Cyriel Dessers once again on the scoresheet.

New Eagles

As Nigeria’s coach Eric Chelle celebrates his third win in four games and his first silverware at the helm of the Super Eagles, the tournament also offered valuable minutes for emerging talents such as Felix Agu, Benjamin Frederick, and others who were eager to impress in a new-look Nigerian squad.

