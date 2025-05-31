Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed profound sorrow following the heartbreaking loss of 20 athletes from the Kano State contingent who died in a tragic road accident on their journey home from the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF), recently concluded in Ogun State.

The fatal crash reportedly occurred about 50 kilometers from Kano, shortly after the team passed through Kaduna State.

The athletes, who had just finished competing in the Gateway Games 2024, were returning home to celebrate their performance with family and friends.

Kano State had finished 13th on the overall NSF medals table, with a respectable haul of six gold, 13 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

In a statement issued from Abeokuta, the state capital, on Saturday, Governor Abiodun described the incident as both “saddening and distressing,” emphasising the devastating reality that vibrant young lives filled with promise were lost in such a tragic manner.

“It is indeed saddening and distressing that 20 gallant athletes who had represented Kano State at the just concluded Gateway 2024 games have lost their lives in the most traumatizing and painful circumstances,” Mr Abiodun stated.

The governor described the young athletes as talented and passionate people who not only competed with pride but also showed the true spirit of unity and togetherness that the national games represent.

“This is so painful. These were young people, budding stars who had a lot to give the country with their talents, skills, and creativity. In particular, it is tragic that their beloved family members who were looking forward to receiving them after a memorable outing at the National Sports Festival will never get to see their beautiful faces again. Our prayers and thoughts are with their families and friends at this terrible hour,” he added.

Governor Abiodun acknowledged the athletes’ contributions to national unity, noting how the National Sports Festival had brought together participants from all 36 states of Nigeria.

The Kano athletes, he said, were returning with memories of camaraderie and competition before fate intervened so cruelly.

“Having represented Kano with pride and distinction and made friends with their compatriots from across the 36 states, the athletes were heading home with joy, only for their lives to be cut short just before setting foot on Kano soil.”

The governor extended heartfelt condolences to Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and all affected by the tragedy, praying for strength and healing.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident, and we pray that Almighty Allah grants them eternal rest. I commiserate with His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his cabinet, the Chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Bala Fagge, and the people of Kano State over this most tragic and unfortunate incident. May we never witness this kind of incident again.”

The National Sports Festival, often dubbed Nigeria’s version of the Olympics, is a celebration of youth, unity, and sportsmanship and the 22nd edition held in Ogun State was largely adjudged as successful.

