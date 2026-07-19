Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has promised an unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026 final, describing Sunday’s showdown with Argentina as a meeting of two exceptional teams capable of producing football at its very best.

Speaking alongside captain Rodri during the pre-match press conference ahead of the title decider at the New York New Jersey Stadium, De la Fuente said the stage was set for a spectacular contest between two nations that have earned their place in the final after an outstanding tournament in North America.

“I think tomorrow (Sunday) is going to be an incredible show,” De la Fuente said. “We have two super teams that have a lot in common, especially in terms of having big personalities and highly talented players. Both sides, naturally, will try and play to our strengths, but I think that both Argentina and Spain will be plotting a game plan where brilliance, talent and good play shine through above anything else.”

Having guided Spain to within one victory of a second FIFA World Cup title, De la Fuente admitted reaching football’s biggest stage was already a privilege, but insisted his team would leave everything on the pitch in pursuit of glory.

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“I think it’s a privilege just to be in this final,” he said. “I’m not one for lofty statements. What’s important to me is to be in a good position to win. I would be happy to reach the World Cup final every year, even if we lost. That shows you how important the World Cup is. And now we have the chance to fight to win it, and that’s exactly what we’ll do.”

Yamal handed fitness boost

Spain also received encouraging news ahead of the final after concerns over the fitness of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona winger picked up a knock during Spain’s semi-final victory over France, but De la Fuente revealed the 19-year-old has trained normally in the days leading up to the final, clearing any doubts about his availability.

Yamal has been one of Spain’s standout performers throughout the tournament and is expected to play a key role against the defending champions. With comparisons between Yamal and Argentina captain Lionel Messi continuing to dominate discussions ahead of the final, De la Fuente urged the youngster to focus on carving out his own legacy rather than trying to emulate the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I think Lamine has to be Lamine,” the Spain coach said. “Messi is an unbelievable talent and an example to all young footballers. I consider him a role model, but Lamine has to be Lamine. The best way to help him is to give him the support so he can keep being Lamine.”

De la Fuente recalls Messi nightmare

One of the biggest tactical questions heading into the final is how Spain intend to contain Messi, who enters the match as the tournament’s leading scorer and remains Argentina’s greatest attacking threat. Rather than revealing his plans, De la Fuente shared a memorable story from his first encounter with the Argentine legend during his time coaching Sevilla’s youth team.

“I met Lionel Messi when he was playing youth football,” he recalled. “It was a Copa del Rey match between Sevilla and Barcelona. I had heard a lot about a boy called Messi. So naturally, we decided to man-mark him. In the 70th minute we were drawing 0-0, and when the player marking him received a yellow card, I substituted him. In the next 15 minutes, Messi scored four goals.”

The Spaniard laughed before explaining that history would not dictate Sunday’s tactics. “Does that mean we’re going to man-mark him? No. But will we be paying a lot of attention to him? Yes. No more than they will be paying attention to our players.”

Respect for Argentina and Scaloni

Despite preparing to face the defending champions, De la Fuente made no attempt to hide his admiration for Argentina and head coach Lionel Scaloni. The Spain manager described the Albiceleste as one of the world’s finest teams and referred to Scaloni as “a good friend,” summing up his feelings with three simple words: “Admiration, admiration and more admiration.”

Rodri wary of Argentina’s fighting spirit

Spain captain Rodri echoed his coach’s sentiments, warning his teammates against underestimating Argentina’s resilience. The Manchester City midfielder noted that Scaloni’s men had repeatedly overcome difficult moments throughout the tournament, a quality he believes makes them even more dangerous.

“It shows that they are a very competitive side, one that knows how to turn difficult situations around,” Rodri said. “It shows how much character they have, and we’ll have to keep that in mind and remember what type of team they are. We will try to hit them where it hurts while remembering that the game could turn in many different directions.”

With two of world football’s most talented squads preparing to battle for the biggest prize in the sport, Sunday promises to deliver a final worthy of the historic first 48-team FIFA World Cup, with Spain chasing a second global crown and Argentina aiming to successfully defend the title they won four years ago.