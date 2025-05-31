The Resort has emerged from the ruins of the past, blending luxurious hospitality with the mesmerising natural phenomenon of warm and cold meeting points. All thanks to former Governor John Kayode Fayemi who conceived the concession idea, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji who midwifed and birthed the bouncing baby and Niyi John Olajide – the chairman of Cavista Holdings who adopted the golden child and has been nurturing it ever since with the milk of life.

I first wrote about the transformation of Ikogosi Warm Springs and Resort in 2013, twelve years ago. It was during the first tenure of Governor Kayode Fayemi that Ikogosi witnessed the first phase of transformation after years of neglect. What I saw in Ikogosi on the night of 24 April left my mouth agape. If what happened to the resort in 2013 was transformation, the present state of the resort could be called a stupendous re-engineering. The ambience, environment, structures and the quality of service rendered is out of this world. The only comparison I could make was my experience at some top rated hotels in Canada, and even at that, Ikogosi is better.

On 24 April around 6 p.m., I received a call from my younger sister, who asked me to meet her for an impromptu birthday party in her honour by the owner of the resort, Mr John Olajide, whom she had known for a long time. My immediate reaction was, “Ikogosi, this night?” I summoned courage because I know Ekiti State is secure, especially the Ikogosi tourism belt. There have been no incident of kidnapping or bandit attack on that route because the present Oyebanji administration has continued to build on the security architecture laid by the previous Fayemi administration, which gave me courage to embark on the trip.

Curiosity to see Ikogosi again took the better part of me. The last time I was in Ikogosi was in March 2024, when I joined my colleagues for a workshop and spent the night there. It was still undergoing renovation but even at that, it has been so transformed to compete with any other resort in the world. A little over one year after, in April this year, Ikogosi has gone full circle such that it has become a cynosure of all eyes, a dreamland and a place where everybody wants to be.

In my article on Ikogosi in 2013, I mentioned the origin of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and the folklore behind one of the wonders of the world. It’s a unique spot where warm and cold springs meet, flowing side by side. The warm spring has a temperature of around 70°C (158°F) at the source, while the cold spring is at a temperature of about 17°C (63°F). The hot water is believed to have healing powers for hypertension, arthritis and infertility. The warm water has been bottled for commercial purpose under the brand name “Gossy,” which is derived from the town of Ikogosi.

Visitors can see the two springs converge, creating a fascinating visual effect. The warm and cold waters flow together, but maintain their distinct temperatures and colours. Another unique feature of this resort is that farther into the hills, is the site of the first plane crash in Nigeria, which occurred in 1942.

On getting to the resort, which is a 30-minute drive from the state capital, in the company of my wife, my younger brother and his wife, we were warmly welcomed by our host. We were confounded by one of the wonders of this world, right from the massive but natural and impressive gates, to the beautiful and well kept chalets, the presidential lodge and the VIP lodges. It is a scene of paradise on earth. What I have described is due to the want of words, because it is a scenery one only sees in movies, pictures or dreams; and this is no hyperbole. A new addition to this natural but wonderful resort is the newly-opened Forest Nature Park’s Tree House Bar and the Pool Bar & Lounge – which nestles in the valley where the warm and cold springs meet. The setting creates a unique, almost magical ambience that is perfect for sipping on signature drinks like Ikogosi Chapman, Bloody Mary, etc., and enjoying casual yet vibrant dining in a natural, refreshing air.

We and other guests were ushered into this new forest tree house bar with very simple but easy and beautiful chairs. The service staff are well trained, courteous and friendly. They can work in any international hotel with such attitude. It is also worthy of note that over 90 per cent of the staff were sourced from the locality and are well trained. We had course meals that were tasty and edible. We had drinks of choice, while soft music played from speakers engraved in stones around the bush bar! It was something out of this planet. Incidentally, my sister’s birthday party was the first event to be held at the new forest bar, which was opened less than 24 hours earlier.

The party was fun and the guests didn’t know when it was 3.00 a.m., because there was a lot to savour in that picturesque environment. When it was time for bed, we were lodged at the VIP section and the rooms were equally world class and better than the top rated hotel I slept in Ottawa, Canada. The washroom is very clean and everything in the room is good and working. It goes without saying that I had a very sweet dream! In fact I didn’t want to leave when it was time to checkout. My wife had the same feeling. We were invited to breakfast around 9.00 a.m. before our departure and we were treated to one of the best continental breakfasts I have ever had in my life. At the newly improved Olosun Restaurant, we experienced an array of dishes that skillfully blend local flavours with continental flairs. There was a dynamic selection of menu, grilled proteins, and fresh salads crafted with a modern twist. Unfortunately, we couldn’t wait for lunch, which had local specialties like Seafood Okro, Ikogosi Native Rice, Ekiti Pounded Yam, that are responsibly sourced and bursting with local character, condiments and flavours.

We were conducted round the resort and it was then that I appreciated the transformation that had taken place. We saw the Presidential Villa, which is really so indeed. It is the crown jewel of the resort’s accommodation, with two sitting rooms, two bedrooms, two kitchens, a big dining room, a luxurious patio and a backyard foyer. It was spacious, exquisitely designed, and ideal for those seeking ultimate privacy and luxury. There is only one of this on 96sqm. Next is the Executive Suite, which is where I stayed. It is a perfect blend of sophistication and ample space. These are located uphill beside the poolside of the resort and there are 13 of these one bedroom suites on 42sqm each.

There are 18 executive rooms with modern amenities, just like the bigger rooms earlier mentioned. There are eight superior rooms for those who appreciate elegant simplicity. There are 16 standard rooms for those who desire a cozy but affordable stay. There are 35 other rooms undergoing renovation. One unique style of the owners of the resort is that each category of the rooms mentioned is uniquely curated to offer both exclusivity and warmth, ensuring every visitor experiences the charm of this one-of-a-kind destination.

We visited the integrated state-of-the-art conference halls and event spaces. These two multipurpose venues are equipped with modern audiovisual tools and flexible layouts that can adapt to corporate meetings, retreats, weddings, or intimate celebrations. There is an amphitheatre situated in the resort for outdoor display. This can conveniently sit about 350 people. These enhancements has added extra value for business and social events. There is a 24-hour power supply system.

Beyond the stunning accommodation and dining, guests can unwind at a warm water and flowing pristine clean swimming pool and at the luxurious Awele Beauty Spa that harnesses the soothing properties of the thermal waters and natural minerals with healing powers. Outdoor adventures like guided hikes, nature walks, and even bonfire nights accentuate the holistic experience. The most impressive feature of the resort is the water tight security around the resort. There are modern security gadgets that send early warning signals. There are armed guards at strategic locations, while all routes to the resort are heavily policed by a mix of security agencies.

The forests around the resort are equally secured by Amotekun and Agro Rangers, which are security outfits of the Ekiti State government, and they are well trained and funded by the governor. This is why there have been no cases of kidnapping or banditry in and around the resort since it started operation in 2013. Apart from the above security measures in place, there is a 24-hour CCTV camera surveillance, free broadband WiFi and electronic golf carts among others.

Added to this is the serene sound of cascading spring waters, the symphony of chirping birds and crickets, the meticulously preserved flora and fauna, the articulately manicured lush green lawns and the beautiful landscape that gives the impression that one is in a dreamland. All these work together to create an unforgettable experience for a first time visitor and there is that attraction to always want to come back! Bookings are highly frequent, particularly during weekends, public holidays, and special event seasons. Such consistent demand is a testament to the resort’s stellar transformation, driven by visionary leadership and an experienced management team.

I pray that Ikogosi Warm Springs will continue to maintain and build on this present standard so that it will retain it’s position as nationally adjudged and recognised as the best Holiday Resort In Nigeria for 2023 and 2024 respectively and still counting.

Hakeem Jamiu wrote from Ado-Ekiti.

