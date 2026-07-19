Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface made an impressive start to Bayer Leverkusen’s pre-season campaign, scoring twice in a commanding 7-0 victory over fifth-tier side SF Baumberg on Saturday.

The friendly, played to mark the inauguration of Baumberg’s new MEGA Stadion, was also the first match for Leverkusen under new head coach Carles Martínez.

Martínez rotated his squad across two 35-minute halves, with Portuguese winger Afonso Moreira scoring twice and new signing Christian Kofane adding another to hand the Bundesliga side a 3-0 lead before the break.

Boniface stole the spotlight in the second half, finding the net twice within five minutes to underline his sharpness despite ongoing speculation about his future at the club.

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Captain Robert Andrich added Leverkusen’s sixth goal with a long-range strike before fellow Nigerian Nathan Tella completed the rout with a close-range finish late in the game.

The brace offers another positive sign for Boniface after an injury-hit 2025/26 campaign.

The 25-year-old had to undergo surgery in January, which kept him out for several months.

The rehabilitation period disrupted both his club campaign and international commitments.

However, Saturday’s performance will boost Boniface’s confidence ahead of the new campaign and strengthen his case as Martínez begins assessing his squad. Leverkusen will continue their preparations with an open training session on Tuesday, while several players are expected to join the squad later after completing international assignments.