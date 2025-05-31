Members of the Hajj subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs have arrived in Saudi Arabia to closely monitor the well-being of Nigerian pilgrims, especially in the areas of accommodation, meals, and transportation.
The committee members arrived in Madina on Saturday.
About 40,000 Nigerian pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi for the 2025 Hajj.
A member of the delegation, Ali Ndume, told journalists on Saturday that the committee’s mission is to ensure the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is delivering on its promise to prioritise pilgrims’ welfare during their sacred journey.
|
“We’re here to assess NAHCON’s performance, from the hotels where our pilgrims stay to the quality of food and transportation arrangements. This is just the beginning.
“Next stop is Mecca, where we will continue monitoring every step of the pilgrimage experience for our people,” Mr Ndume, the senator for Borno South, said.
Although he applauded NAHCON’s efforts, Mr Ndume said the committee’s final verdict will come after the Hajj exercise.
“We won’t jump to conclusions based on one visit. We have more inspections ahead, including the critical rites at Masha’ir,” he said.
Another member of the delegation, Adamu Aliero, also spoke and commended the commission for a successful outbound airlift of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.
“We monitored the airlifting of pilgrims, and it was commendable,” he said.
Other senators on the entourage include Ahmed Madori, Sahabi Yau, and Sarafadeen Ali.
NAHCON spokesperson Fatima Usara, who accompanied the delegation during the tour, assured it of full cooperation.
“We’re committed to providing all the information and support the committee needs,” she said.
READ ALSO: Hajj 2025: 41 218 pilgrims airlifted to Saudi Arabia – NAHCON
Pilgrim speaks
Meanwhile, a Nigerian pilgrim has commended NAHCON for efficient operation in Madina.
“Our four-day stay has been comfortable, with good food and lodging. We pray this continues as we prepare for the main Hajj rituals,” Maryam Sambo told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.
This year’s Hajj will officially begin on 4 June, with the pilgrims gathering at Mina, leading up to the pivotal Arafat day on 8 June.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999