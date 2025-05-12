Nigeria’s Flying Eagles may still have work to do in their quest for continental glory at the 2025 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, but two standout performers have already stamped their names among the tournament’s elite.

Odinaka Okoro and Captain Daniel Bameyi have been named in the official CAF Best XI of the group stage, a glowing testament to their consistency, leadership, and quality on the pitch.

Their inclusion in the prestigious line-up comes as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled the best performers from the first round of the tournament, with selections made by the Technical Study Group (TSG).

The duo forms half of the tournament’s top-rated back four, anchoring Nigeria’s defensive stability and leading by example.

Flying Eagles’ backbone: Okoro and Bameyi command the defence

Bameyi, a familiar name to Nigerian fans, continues to be a talismanic figure for the Nigerian youth side.

His composure under pressure, aerial dominance, and vocal presence have been central to Nigeria’s campaign so far.

Alongside him, Okoro has quietly emerged as one of the revelations of the competition.

His positional awareness, timely interceptions, and ability to build from the back have earned plaudits from coaches, analysts, and fans alike.

The two defenders were key in helping Nigeria concede just one goal during the group phase, including a resolute 0-0 draw against tournament favourites Morocco and a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tunisia.

Sierra Leone’s Kamara grabs the spotlight, but Nigeria holds its ground

While the spotlight of individual accolades shines brightest on Sierra Leone’s Momoh Kamara, who bagged the Best Player and Top Scorer awards with four goals, the Nigerian pair’s contribution to the Flying Eagles’ success cannot be overstated.

Kamara’s exploits have rightly earned him a place in the attacking midfield position of the Best XI, alongside Morocco’s Othmane Maamma and Zambia’s Joseph Sabobo, while DR Congo’s Samuel Ntanda-Lukisa leads the attack.

Yet, the defensive core, led by Bameyi and Okoro, has been just as decisive in shaping the outcomes of tightly contested matches across the group stage.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s Mohamed Ouahbi was named Best Coach for guiding his injury-hit squad to an unbeaten group stage finish, and Ghana received the Fair Play Award for exemplary discipline throughout the opening round.

Full best XI and individual awards

CAF’s Technical Study Group deployed a 1-4-2-3-1 formation to highlight the top performers of the group stage.

Here’s the full lineup:

Goalkeeper:

Levison Banda (Zambia)

Defenders:

Nathaniel Jalloh (Sierra Leone)

Odinaka Okoro (Nigeria)

Daniel Bameyi (Nigeria)

Dacosta Antwi (Ghana)

Midfielders:

Kevin Wangaya (Kenya)

Lazola Maku (South Africa)

Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone)

Forwards:

Joseph Sabobo (Zambia)

Othmane Maamma (Morocco)

Samuel Ntanda-Lukisa (DR Congo)

Individual Awards:

Best Player: Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone)

Best Goalkeeper: Levison Banda (Zambia)

Top Scorer: Momoh Kamara (4 goals)

Best Coach: Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco)

Fair Play Team: Ghana

Knockout stage beckons

With the group stage wrapped up and Nigeria set to face defending champions Senegal in a blockbuster quarter-final clash, the Flying Eagles will once again look to their defensive stalwarts to lead them.

If Bameyi and Okoro can replicate their imperious form, Nigeria may well take another step closer to reclaiming their status as kings of youth football in Africa.

