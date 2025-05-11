Remo Stars were officially crowned champions of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Sunday in front of jubilant home fans, following a decisive 4-1 victory over Ikorodu City.

Although the Sky Blue Stars had already secured the title on Matchday 35, this Matchday 37 clash marked their final home game of the season—and the official trophy handover, making it a landmark occasion in Nigerian football history.

The win at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne served as both a celebration and a statement of dominance, as the champions came from behind to overpower fellow South West contenders in a high-stakes derby.

The result ended Ikorodu City’s pursuit of a continental slot while solidifying Remo Stars’ place at the summit with 71 points.

A season of firsts for Remo Stars and Ogun State

Remo Stars’ title triumph is historic on multiple fronts. It’s the club’s first-ever NPFL championship and the first by a privately-owned team in over two decades.

It also marks a milestone for Ogun State, which had never produced a top-flight league champion since its creation in 1976.

Though Abiola Babes once won the old Challenge Cup, no Ogun-based side had previously conquered the national league.

The Sky Blue Stars are now just two points shy of matching the second-highest points tally in NPFL history (73 by Dolphins in 2010/11).

Only Rivers United’s 77-point title run in the 2021/22 season remains ahead.

With one more matchday to go, Remo Stars have already cemented a campaign for the ages.

Celebrations light up Ikenne

The festivities in Ikenne began long before kickoff and extended deep into the night. In celebration of their maiden league title, the club transformed its stadium grounds into a carnival-like atmosphere. Popular Nigerian artiste Shoday headlined the event, thrilling fans with live music as the club honoured its loyal supporters.

The first 1,500 fans received free refreshments, while giveaways—including smartphones, a 55-inch Smart TV, and round-trip tickets from ValueJet Airlines—added to the excitement.

The club’s social media declared the 2024/25 title “the first of many to come.”

Continental race: Rivers United and Abia Warriors book their tickets

While Remo Stars celebrated, the fight for continental tickets was equally dramatic.

Rivers United and Abia Warriors confirmed their places in next season’s CAF competitions with a game to spare.

Despite falling 3-1 to Kwara United in Ilorin, Rivers United held on to second place with 61 points.

Abia Warriors climbed to third with 60 points following a hard-fought 2-1 home win over El-Kanemi Warriors.

Rivers United will host Nasarawa United on the final day, while Abia Warriors travel to face Ikorodu City—both sides still vying for a second-place finish that guarantees a Champions League spot, with the other settling for the Confederation Cup.

Relegation woes and survival battles

Sunshine Stars’ fate was sealed after a 2-1 loss to Niger Tornadoes, confirming their relegation to the Nigeria National League (NNL). Nasarawa United, however, secured top-flight survival with a thrilling 3-2 win over Enyimba.

Heartland FC’s slim hopes were dashed by a 1-0 defeat at Bendel Insurance.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars cruised past Shooting Stars 3-1, with Ahmed Musa netting twice.

Akwa United beat Bayelsa United 2-0, Rangers thumped Katsina United 4-0, and Plateau United edged Lobi Stars 2-1.

Matchday 37 Full Results:

Remo Stars 4-1 Ikorodu City

Bendel Insurance 1-0 Heartland

Plateau United 2-1 Lobi Stars

Nasarawa United 3-2 Enyimba

Kwara United 3-1 Rivers United

Rangers 4-0 Katsina United

Kano Pillars 3-1 Shooting Stars

Abia Warriors 2-1 El-Kanemi Warriors

Akwa United 2-0 Bayelsa United

