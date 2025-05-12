Situated at the crossroads of routes linking West and North Africa, the countries of the Sahel have long been bisected by cocaine and cannabis resin trafficking routes, mainly to Europe. 1 Both drug markets are deeply entrenched in the region’s political and security dynamics, meaning they shape – and are shaped by – regional conflict and instability. 2 While cannabis resin is more prominent in terms of volume, this bulletin focuses on cocaine.

Between 2019 and 2023, available evidence indicates that northbound trans-Sahelian cocaine trafficking underwent a resurgence. Consumption of cocaine powder and crack increased in parts of the Sahel, 3 many stakeholders close to the trade reported growing flows, 4 and wider regional developments (discussed below) created enabling conditions for resurgence.

In addition, although an unreliable indicator of trafficking volumes, cocaine seizures, concentrated in Niger,

Burkina Faso and Mali, soared from an average of 13 kilograms a year between 2015 and 2020 to 1 466 kilograms in 2022.

This suggestion of a sustained growth in trans-Sahelian trafficking raised security concerns, given the well-documented links with between the cocaine trade and some non-state armed groups – notably elements of the Cadre stratégique permanent (CSP, the Strategic Framework for the Defence of the People of Azawad, now disbanded) – operating in the region.

However, dramatic changes in the Sahelian conflict and political landscape since 2023, and in Libya in February 2025, appear to have disrupted cocaine trafficking through northern Niger and to a lesser extent northern Mali. Meanwhile, reports of significant trafficking in southern Mali, often seen as an indicator of northbound flows, 7 are probably linked to coastal trafficking routes.

What drove the 2019–2023 cocaine trafficking resurgence?

 Increased cocaine trafficking through West Africa as a whole driven by rising production in Latin

America, higher consumption in Europe, and growing law enforcement pressure on direct maritime

trafficking routes;

 the July 2019 closure of the French Barkhane forward base in Madama, northern Niger, and

subsequent decreased international surveillance

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

 the relative stability of the Kidal region in northern Mali, which enabled traffickers to operate there

with a degree of predictability;

 the consolidation of power in the hands of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF) across the Fezzan

and southern Cyrenaica, creating a more stable environment for trafficking; and

 the alleged involvement of senior LAAF figures in protecting the drugs trade.

Conflict and coups drive traffickers to change direction

Two developments in 2023 were key in reshaping northbound cocaine trafficking flows towards Europe.

First, the July coup in Niger, which disrupted long-standing links between trafficking networks and state- embedded actors and sponsors. And second, the August outbreak of conflict in northern Mali between rebel armed groups and the extremist group Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) on the one hand, and the Malian armed forces supported by Russia’s Wagner Group on the other.

FIGURE 1

By the end of 2023, northern Mali was experiencing levels of violence not seen in the area since 2013, 9 and

many trafficking routes shifted to avoid areas affected by armed conflict and changes in territorial control.

In some cases, this entailed an adjustment within the broader trafficking corridor; for example, Tabankort

had been a main logistical and storage hub for cocaine and cannabis resin transiting northern Mali, but

these activities reportedly shifted to In-Afarak, which remains under the control of the Azawad Liberation

Front, a coalition of separatist armed groups formed in December 2024. 10 In other cases, routes were

displaced further, towards overland routes via southern Algeria, southern Mali, Mauritania or coastal

countries, or onto air and maritime routes.

Displacement has been particularly sustained away from the east of Mali’s Kidal region – where the CSP

lost control of key trafficking nodes and the ability to protect drug convoys. The sharp spike in armed

violence raised the risk of attacks on convoys, decreasing Niger-bound flows and resulting in a significant

loss of business for several intermediaries operating there.

Niger’s July 2023 coup also disrupted a long-standing protection system that enabled many traffickers to

operate with a high degree of impunity, 13 and the net result was a sharp drop in trafficking of cocaine and

cannabis resin through northern Niger. A trafficker involved in transporting drugs through the Mauritanian

desert and northern Mali reported that networks in Niger have been unable to recover due to a lack of

trust in the new authorities. 14 Several high-level traffickers with close ties to the former regime have

adopted a lower profile and scaled down operations.

Although the protection infrastructure is likely to be reconstituted over time, the disruption to the trade

has been significant and some high-level players linked to the previous regime have turned to alternative

income streams. For example, immediately after the coup, the trafficking activities of Ghoumour Itouwa

Bidika, long alleged to be a player in the transport of cocaine and cannabis resin through northern Niger, 16

reportedly diminished. More recently, sources close to Bidika claimed that he had transitioned to the

informal gold market in southern Algeria. 17 This is in contrast to Mali’s cocaine and cannabis resin markets,

where major players have, according to available evidence, largely remained stable.

Increased state patrols along key trafficking corridors 19 and escalating instability fomented by Nigerien and

Chadian bandit groups, which have frequently attacked and seized drug convoys, have also contributed to

lower flows through northern Niger since 2023. 20 Overall, from mid-2023, traffickers in Niger reported a

sustained decrease in drug convoys, particularly those connecting northern Mali to the Salvador Pass, a key

drug-trafficking node on the Niger-Libya border en route to European consumption markets.

Stakeholders in Senegal report that cocaine trafficked through the south-east, including from Mali, is often

disembarked in Sierra Leone or Guinea on its way to Dakar. 29 The Senegalese port has higher throughput

and better links to Europe than ports in neighbouring states, offering better opportunities for concealment

in licit cargo. Although there have been no material seizures of cocaine consignments in Dakar port in

recent years, scanning and screening capacities are concentrated on imports, as is the case with maritime

ports globally, meaning that outbound flows are less likely to be seized.

Routes through Mali are longer than other options linking points of entry (Sierra Leone and Guinea) and

exit (Dakar), notably further west around Kalifourou in Senegal, also a prominent trafficking route. So why

bring cocaine into Mali at all? Traffickers’ efforts to diversify routes, challenging disruption, is probably part

of the answer. But this longer journey also reflects the long-standing importance of Bamako as a base for

several key traffickers.

Analysis of drug markets elsewhere suggests that consignments are often moved from points of entry to

areas close to the home base of senior players, where they are stored until conditions are right for their

redistribution – because a purchaser has been confirmed, or logistics have been put in place – even where

this entails longer routings. 30 Some reports also indicate that although many actors in Mali’s cocaine trade

remain unchanged, some networks previously operating in the north have increasingly favoured routes

through the south and neighbouring states, mostly Senegal, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Mauritania, and by

sea. 31 This could have further strengthened the importance of Bamako as a logistics hub in subregional

cocaine routings.

Conclusion

Trafficking networks across the Sahel have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to adapt to shifting

security and conflict dynamics, changing routes and allegiances to protect trafficking volumes. 32 Some

elements of recent disruption are likely to prove only temporary – in Niger, for example, the effects of the

2023 coup will probably fade over time, as networks adapt to the new political landscape and forge new

relationships in order to revive their operations. However, the volatile conflict dynamics between state

actors and their auxiliaries, coupled with the growing constellation of non-state armed groups (insurgents,

violent extremists and criminals) in the northern areas of Mali and Niger, means that many regions will

remain under the patchwork control of a number of different actors. Traffickers looking to bisect these

regions will continue to face a high risk of losing their cargo to attacks, as no single actor can guarantee

protection. This is likely to continue to suppress trans-Sahelian cocaine trafficking in the medium-term, with

maritime routes, or overland routes crossing the coastal states, providing a more reliable option.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

