After Kano Pillars’ commanding 2-0 win over Rivers United on NPFL Matchday 35, head coach Usman Abdallah has made it clear: Sai Masu Gida are not giving up on their continental dream.

Speaking after the game at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, Abdallah praised his players’ spirit, revealed the tactical tweaks behind the win, and declared that the fight for a top finish is very much alive.

“We played as a Team, and it paid off” — Abdallah

Reflecting on his team’s overall performance, Coach Abdallah expressed satisfaction with how his players executed the game plan.

“As you can see, I think the team is in good shape and the coordination of the players is fantastic. In the first half, we got almost three goals, but that is football,” he said.

“All of them played well. The combination of the players was satisfactory. We are very happy with the result; this is what we expect, even though I knew it was going to be tough because Rivers United want to confirm their continental aspiration.”

Despite earlier doubts after their defeat in Aba, Abdallah admitted that their current standing offers renewed hope.

“I was thinking we lost the race for the continent in Aba, but let me see the other results. It’s going to be difficult, but it’s not impossible. We will keep on pushing and see how we’re going to get another away win.”

Unlocking the Win: Understanding the players was key

Abdallah revealed that tactical adjustments and understanding the strengths and form of his players made the difference against Rivers United.

“It’s the team that we started with at the beginning. You have to understand the team and you have to understand the players,” he explained.

“We know their level of fitness, we know their level of performance. Some of the players have already picked up at the late stage of the competition, while some did well earlier in the season. That’s football.”

Abdallah emphasised that consistency, patience, and internal belief within the squad helped the team click at the crucial time.

“At the first half, you’d think we were playing away; exactly what happened. But the boys stayed motivated and kept their heads down. We were able to get two solid goals. The most important thing for me is that we didn’t concede today. That makes me very happy.”

Victory over Rivers United: A huge statement

The victory was inspired by goals from Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa in the 63rd minute and veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali in the 75th minute. The three points lifted Kano Pillars to 50 points, reviving hopes of a continental ticket and handing Rivers United a serious blow to their own ambitions.

The clean sheet was another major positive for Kano Pillars, who have struggled to keep opponents at bay in recent matches.

“No matter how we win, we keep on conceding goals,” Abdallah said. “Today I’m happy not just with the win but also with the defenders for keeping a clean sheet.”

Focus turns to Katsina United: Another fierce battle ahead

Looking ahead, Abdallah is wary of their next opponents; Katsina United, a team fighting desperately to avoid relegation.

“Katsina are battling relegation. That’s how the season ends; teams fighting for the league, teams fighting for survival,” he said.

“For us, with 50 points, we’re safe. We don’t have to think about relegation anymore. But if we can get three points in Katsina, our hopes for continental football will stay alive.”

“Now, we beat Rivers United, and we slowed them down. Next, we have Shooting Stars, another team battling for the continent. Winning these games will make things very interesting.”

Continental race still wide open

With only three matches remaining, Kano Pillars’ fate may not be entirely in their hands, but Abdallah remains optimistic. If his side can maintain the momentum and collect crucial points against Katsina United and Shooting Stars, a glorious return to continental football could be on the horizon.

And as Abdallah put it: “It’s going to be difficult, but it’s not impossible.”

