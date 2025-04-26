The pressure of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title race intensified on Friday as Rivers United fell 2-0 to Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, with Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali delivering the decisive blows.

While the defeat dealt a major blow to Rivers United’s slim hopes of catching Remo Stars, it was head coach Finidi George’s honest and revealing post-match interview that truly captured the emotions of the evening.

Finidi reflects on “costly defensive errors”

Speaking to the media after the match, Finidi George did not mince words about where the game slipped from their hands.

“I think in the first half we defended well,” he began. “In the second half, I think Kano Pillars pushed a little bit more. In the first 15 minutes, I thought we would have defended well, which we didn’t do.”

Finidi pointed specifically to Kano Pillars’ direct, long-ball approach as a tactic that his team failed to handle.

“This long balls, I thought it was the edge they had over us, we couldn’t deal with it properly. So, they got that first goal.”

While acknowledging the strength of Kano Pillars, Finidi also expressed dissatisfaction with the officiating, particularly around Pillars’ second goal.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The second goal is a doubt. I know the rules, but I think the referee’s interpretation is quite different from what we know about the rules.”

However, the former Ajax and Super Eagles winger was gracious enough to admit that Pillars deserved the victory on the balance of play.

“If you look at chances created and the overall game, I think they deserve to win.”

Ahmed Musa and Rabiu Ali steal the headlines

Kano Pillars made their chances count on the pitch. Ahmed Musa broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute, capitalising on defensive uncertainty, before Rabiu Ali added the second with a composed finish in the 75th minute.

It was a huge win for the Sai Masu Gida, keeping their hopes for a continental ticket alive as they push towards a strong finish this season.

“I’m not worried” — Finidi confident of top two finish

Despite the setback, Rivers United remain second on the NPFL table with three games to play; and Finidi is staying calm under the growing pressure.

When asked about his team’s chances of securing a CAF Champions League ticket, he replied:

“I am very, very confident. We have two home games to play. With six points, I think that will be enough.

“I am not quite worried.”

With two home games remaining, Rivers United still have their destiny in their own hands, but cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Remo Stars on the verge of history

The defeat means runaway leaders Remo Stars can seal the NPFL title on Sunday with a win over Niger Tornadoes at home in Ikenne. Their consistent form throughout the season has placed them on the brink of a historic first league title.

For Rivers United, it is now a matter of finishing strong and salvaging a season that once promised even more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

