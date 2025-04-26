The Nigerian government has announced that Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State will reopen for flight operations on Monday.
The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Obiageli Orah, announced this in a statement on Saturday.
Initial shutdown
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the authorities of FAAN temporarily shut down the airport on 19 April to enable urgent repairs on a damaged part of the runway.
FAAN said the emergency repairs would be conducted on the portion of the runway from 22 April to 6 May and normal operations will be halted within the period.
Some individuals and Igbo groups, particularly from the South-east, criticised the shutdown.
The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, for instance, faulted the shutdown, explaining that the closure came at the height of the Easter festive period when Igbos and other air transport users travel in high numbers.
Reopening date
Ms Orah said in the Saturday statement that the airport will now be reopened on Monday following the completion of emergency runway repairs.
“The work was scheduled to begin on April 22nd and conclude before reopening on May 6th, 2025. However, rehabilitation works on the runway have been completed, and the runway is cleared for landings and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN,” she said.
The official said authorities of FAAN have appreciated all airport users for their understanding and cooperation during the period of runway repairs.
“The authority sincerely apologises for the inconvenience but assures the public that all actions were taken in the interest of safety,” she said.
