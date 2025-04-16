In a night that had everything but goals in regulation time, tactical brilliance, end-to-end intensity, and nail-biting drama, hosts Morocco held their nerve to edge Côte d’Ivoire 4-3 on penalties and book a ticket to the grand finale of the tournament.

The North Africans will now battle a resurgent Mali side, who cruised past Burkina Faso earlier in the day with an emphatic 2-0 win. With a title on the line and pride at stake, Saturday’s final on 19 April promises fireworks.

Penalty heartache for Côte d’Ivoire

In what proved to be a pulsating semifinal encounter, Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire played out a 0-0 draw across 90 minutes marked by tactical discipline, fierce duels, and a flurry of squandered chances. While both teams created several openings, the finishing touch was notably absent, pushing the game into the lottery of penalties.

When it mattered most, Morocco displayed greater composure, converting four of their spot-kicks to Côte d’Ivoire’s three. It was a shootout loaded with tension and drama, with both goalkeepers producing crucial saves to keep the scoreboard tight.

Morocco ultimately emerged victorious, sending the home crowd into rapturous celebration and securing a place in Saturday’s title decider.

Mali march into Final with commanding win

Earlier in the day, Mali underlined their championship credentials with a dominant 2-0 win over Burkina Faso. It was a performance that combined attacking flair with defensive solidity as the Eagles punched their ticket to their first final appearance since 2017, the year they last lifted the trophy.

Soumaila Fané broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute with a thunderous strike from outside the area that rocketed into the top corner, leaving the Burkina Faso goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Despite a spirited push from the Stallions after the break, Mali maintained control and eventually doubled their lead in the 74th minute. Fané turned provider this time, delivering a pinpoint cross that found Mahamadou Traoré, who rose highest to head home and effectively seal the win.

Burkina Faso’s woes deepened as the match wore on, ending the game with just nine men after Ali Koné and Alassana Bagayogo were shown second yellow cards for separate infringements. Their indiscipline snuffed out any hopes of a comeback.

A grand finale Beckons

With hosts Morocco and 2017 champions Mali set to face off, all eyes now turn to Saturday’s blockbuster final. The encounter promises a clash of styles: Morocco’s technical finesse versus Mali’s power and precision. The home side will be looking to capitalise on the energy of the fans, while Mali seek to reclaim continental glory.

Third place still up for grabs

For Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, the tournament isn’t over just yet. The Young Elephants will face off against the Stallions in the third-place playoff, a West African derby that still offers a chance for a consolation medal and a positive end to the campaign.

