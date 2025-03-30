The CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 is set to kick off on Sunday, ushering in a new generation of African football talent.

However, one notable absentee will cast a shadow over the tournament; Nigeria, one of the most successful teams at this level, failed to qualify and will miss out on the action.

Nigeria’s absence from the continental showpiece is a significant talking point for a nation that has won the FIFA U-17 World Cup a record five times.

The country last won the U-17 AFCON in 2007 and finished runners-up in 2013, when Kelechi Iheanacho was one of the standout performers.

Despite missing out, the tournament promises thrilling encounters, with 16 teams battling for the title and a ticket to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

A platform for future African stars

For many young African players, the U-17 AFCON represents the beginning of their football journey, a first step towards professional careers and national team call-ups. With an expanded tournament format this year, more talents will be able to shine on the continental stage.

Unlike previous editions, where only four teams advanced to the World Cup, this year’s event will provide 10 places at Qatar’s 48-team FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The quarter-finalists will automatically qualify, while two additional teams will be determined through playoffs between third-placed teams in the group stage.

A new trophy for a new era

Adding to the excitement, CAF has unveiled a new trophy for the competition. Dubbed “The Journey Begins”, the silverware symbolises the path young players take in their careers.

The design incorporates a road-like structure merged with the map of Africa, reflecting continental pride and unity.

Four venues, one goal: Continental supremacy

Morocco has lined up four amazing world-class stadiums to host the tournament:

El Bachir Stadium (Mohammedia)

Larbi Zaouli Stadium (Casablanca)

Berrechid Stadium (Casablanca)

El Abdi Stadium (El Jadida)

The opening match will take place at El Bachir Stadium, where host nation Morocco faces Uganda in a 22:00 GMT kick-off on Sunday.

Opening fixtures set the Stage

The action gets underway with Group A, followed by exciting matchups across the other groups:

Sunday, March 31 – Group A Matches

Morocco vs Uganda – 22:00 GMT (Mohammedia)

Tanzania vs Zambia – 14:00 GMT (Mohammedia)

Monday, April 1 – Group B Matches

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon – 17:00 GMT (Casablanca)

South Africa vs Egypt – 20:00 GMT (Casablanca)

Tuesday, April 2 – Group C & D Matches

Senegal vs Gambia – 14:00 GMT (El Jadida)

Somalia vs Tunisia -17:00 GMT (El Jadida)

Mali vs Angola – 17:00 GMT (Casablanca)

Côte d’Ivoire vs Central African Republic – 20:00 GMT (Casablanca)

How the Golden Eaglets missed out

Nigeria failed to qualify for the finals after losing the second semi-final match in Ghana to a rampaging Cote d’Ivoire side that scored through Youbah Coulibaly off a defensive mix-up by Nigeria in the 54th minute.

The strike was the difference between a plane to Morocco and a return journey home to Nigeria empty-handed, despite the best efforts of the fledgling eaglets, as the latter was eventually the case.

Despite winning the third-placed match at last year’s WAFU B U-17 Championship in Ghana to end in 3rd place, Ivory Coast and winners Burkina Faso had already picked the available automatic spots in the region as champions and runners-up.

The 2025 U-17 Afcon finals miss continued a recent trend of near misses for Nigeria’s age-grade teams.

They also missed out on the 2023 U-17 FIFA World Cup in Indonesia by finishing outside the top four at the U-17 AFCON, where they lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the quarter-final match held at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, Algiers, Algeria.

The road to the FIFA U-17 World Cup

With Nigeria absent, the tournament presents an opportunity for other nations to stamp their authority on youth football in Africa.

Defending champions Senegal, two-time winners Cameroon, and host nation Morocco will be among the teams to watch as the competition unfolds.

While Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will be watching from the sidelines, the stage is set for the next generation of African stars to announce themselves on the biggest youth football platform on the continent.

