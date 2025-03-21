The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a must-win encounter against Rwanda on Friday as they seek to revive their FIFA World Cup qualification hopes.

The match, taking place at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, marks the first game under new head coach Éric Chelle, the Franco-Malian tactician tasked with steering Nigeria back to the global stage.

Nigeria has struggled to secure victory on Rwandan soil, with their last three visits ending in draws.

The most notable was in 2004 when a 2006 World Cup qualifier ended 1-1 at the Amahoro Stadium.

A 2011 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Stade Regional de Nyamirambo ended goalless, and most recently, in September 2024, the Super Eagles were held to another 0-0 draw in a 2025 AFCON qualifier.

Currently, Nigeria is in a precarious position in Group C, having failed to win any of their previous four matches.

To secure the group’s sole automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the Super Eagles must start picking up wins, beginning with this crucial fixture against Rwanda.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

With both teams desperate for maximum points, an intense and thrilling contest is expected in Kigali.

Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES from 5 p.m.

Eric Chelle has reeled out his first starting lineup and there are no surprises as it were…

Super Eagles XI vs Rwanda Stanley Nwabali; Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon; Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen

Details emerging from Kigali indicate a massive turnout at the 45,000-seater Amahoro Stadium.

Thousands of Rwandans and Nigerians are flocking to the stadium to support their national football team. The “Amavubi” of Rwanda will face Nigeria’s Super Eagles this evening in matchday 5 of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Both teams make their way into the stadium.. The Nigeria national anthem being rendered first and then Rwanda

Final team talks before the game officially gets underway

Here we go!…. Rwanda get the game underway in Kigali

A mysterious slip by Victor Osimhen causes a stir for the Super Eagles

The striker receives quick treatment and he is back on the pitch

Throw-in for Nigeria .. quickly taken by Ola Aina

Free kick for Nigeria .. Ademola Lookman whips it into the box but Calvin Bassey failed to get the intended connection

Five minutes gone Rwanda 0-0 Nigeria

The Super Eagles are ranked 80 places ahead of Rwanda … hope that will be reflected in the result this evening in Kigali

Another free kick for Nigeria as Moses Simon is brought down

Ademola Lookman to take it for Nigeria

GOALLLL Osimhen gets it in for the Super Eagles

Rwanda 0-1 Nigeria Osimhen with the goal, Ademola Lookman with the assist

William Troost-Ekong with a header but it is over the bar

Ola Aina wins a free kick from a promising position for the Super Eagles

Almost!!! Ekong gets his head to it again but the ball was inches off the target

Quick water break for the two teams 16 minutes gone Rwanda 0-1 Nigeria

The game is back on and Rwanda probes into the Nigeria area but Nwabili makes a quick clearance

Nigeria trying to find a way through the crowded Rwandan midfield. It hasn’t been easy so far

It is worth noting Osimhen is the first Super Eagles striker to score on Rwandan soil in almost 20 years

Rwanda coach Adel Amorouche animated on the sidelines as the Super Eagles appear to winning the key balls so far

CHANCE! Moses Simon forces a great save from the Rwanda goalkeeper

Corner delivery from Lookman to Osimhen but the header by the striker is over the bar

A crucial interception by the Rwanda center back denies Osimhen another chance but the Super Eagles get another corner kick

We are now on the half-hour mark: Rwanda 0-1 Nigeria

Rwanda finally getting into Nigeria’s final third but yet to cause the Super Eagles any headaches

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has literally been on holiday in this game so far

Rwanda Captian presently down and receiving attention from the medics

He fell awkwardly after attempting an acrobatic clearance

Early change for Rwanda as coach Amarouche brings in Mushinga for Gullette

And the new entrant came with a spark firing Rwanda’s first shot on target but Nwabali was equal to the task

President Paul Kagame in the stadium to cheer the Rwanda national team

Ola Aina gifts Rwanda their first corner kick in the 44th minute

Nwabali with a save from the corner kick and Calvin Bassey is badly tackled as he makes another clearance

The assistant referee has signalled three minutes added time

GOAL … Osimhen makes it 2-0 for the Super Eagles

Osimhen pounced on a header by Samuel Chukwueze and tips the ball over the onrushing Rwanda goalkeeper

Half time: Rwanda 0-2 Nigeria Osimhen with both goals for the Super Eagles

The Super Eagles get the second half underway in Kigali

Yellow card for Wilfred Ndidi for a foul on the Rwanda captain

Bright Osayi-Samuel clearing header going into his own net but Nwabali make a routine save

Another shot on target for Rwanda but Nwabali well positioned for a save as the Super Eagles hold on to their 2-0 advantage

Chance for Lookman but the Atalanta man was blocked before he could get a final shot at goal

The experienced Kevin Muhure has been brought in for Rwanda as the hosts are desperately seeking to get something out of this game

The Super Eagles slowing down the tempo of the game as hold on to their two-goal lead

Moses Simon’s cross blocked and the Super Eagles get a corner key

Double change for Nigeria as Eric Chelle brings on Bruno Onyemachi and Raphael Onyedika in for Ola Aina and Samuel Chukwueze

Bright Osayi-Samuel being attended to by medics.. he has been collosal at the back for the Super Eagles in this game

Calvin Bassey with a timely clearance for the Super Eagles as the Rwanda miss another opportunity to cut Nigeria’s lead

Two goal hero Victor Osimhen taken out as Tolu Arokodare gets a debut appearance for the Super Eagles

Also Bright Osayi-Samuel has been taken off for Alhassan Yusuf

Rwanda make their own double Substitution as we.are now in the final 10 minutes of the game

Free kick for Rwanda headed away by Captain William Troost Ekong

Rwanda with the ball in the net but the effort will not stand as the player was in an offside position

Still Rwanda 0-2 Nigeria

Alex Iwobi gets a yellow card for a cynical foul

Five minutes added time

Debutant … Tolu Arokodare gets a yellow card … A debatable one at that

Full Time: Rwanda 0-2 Nigeria

First half brace from Victor Osimhen gives Nigeria their first win in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

