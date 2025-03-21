The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a must-win encounter against Rwanda on Friday as they seek to revive their FIFA World Cup qualification hopes.
The match, taking place at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, marks the first game under new head coach Éric Chelle, the Franco-Malian tactician tasked with steering Nigeria back to the global stage.
Nigeria has struggled to secure victory on Rwandan soil, with their last three visits ending in draws.
The most notable was in 2004 when a 2006 World Cup qualifier ended 1-1 at the Amahoro Stadium.
A 2011 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Stade Regional de Nyamirambo ended goalless, and most recently, in September 2024, the Super Eagles were held to another 0-0 draw in a 2025 AFCON qualifier.
Currently, Nigeria is in a precarious position in Group C, having failed to win any of their previous four matches.
To secure the group’s sole automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the Super Eagles must start picking up wins, beginning with this crucial fixture against Rwanda.
With both teams desperate for maximum points, an intense and thrilling contest is expected in Kigali.
Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES from 5 p.m.
Eric Chelle has reeled out his first starting lineup and there are no surprises as it were…
Super Eagles XI vs Rwanda Stanley Nwabali; Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon; Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen
Details emerging from Kigali indicate a massive turnout at the 45,000-seater Amahoro Stadium.
Thousands of Rwandans and Nigerians are flocking to the stadium to support their national football team. The “Amavubi” of Rwanda will face Nigeria’s Super Eagles this evening in matchday 5 of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier.
Both teams make their way into the stadium.. The Nigeria national anthem being rendered first and then Rwanda
Final team talks before the game officially gets underway
Here we go!…. Rwanda get the game underway in Kigali
A mysterious slip by Victor Osimhen causes a stir for the Super Eagles
The striker receives quick treatment and he is back on the pitch
Throw-in for Nigeria .. quickly taken by Ola Aina
Free kick for Nigeria .. Ademola Lookman whips it into the box but Calvin Bassey failed to get the intended connection
Five minutes gone Rwanda 0-0 Nigeria
The Super Eagles are ranked 80 places ahead of Rwanda … hope that will be reflected in the result this evening in Kigali
Another free kick for Nigeria as Moses Simon is brought down
Ademola Lookman to take it for Nigeria
GOALLLL Osimhen gets it in for the Super Eagles
Rwanda 0-1 Nigeria Osimhen with the goal, Ademola Lookman with the assist
William Troost-Ekong with a header but it is over the bar
Ola Aina wins a free kick from a promising position for the Super Eagles
Almost!!! Ekong gets his head to it again but the ball was inches off the target
Quick water break for the two teams 16 minutes gone Rwanda 0-1 Nigeria
The game is back on and Rwanda probes into the Nigeria area but Nwabili makes a quick clearance
Nigeria trying to find a way through the crowded Rwandan midfield. It hasn’t been easy so far
It is worth noting Osimhen is the first Super Eagles striker to score on Rwandan soil in almost 20 years
Rwanda coach Adel Amorouche animated on the sidelines as the Super Eagles appear to winning the key balls so far
CHANCE! Moses Simon forces a great save from the Rwanda goalkeeper
Corner delivery from Lookman to Osimhen but the header by the striker is over the bar
A crucial interception by the Rwanda center back denies Osimhen another chance but the Super Eagles get another corner kick
We are now on the half-hour mark: Rwanda 0-1 Nigeria
Rwanda finally getting into Nigeria’s final third but yet to cause the Super Eagles any headaches
Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has literally been on holiday in this game so far
Rwanda Captian presently down and receiving attention from the medics
He fell awkwardly after attempting an acrobatic clearance
Early change for Rwanda as coach Amarouche brings in Mushinga for Gullette
And the new entrant came with a spark firing Rwanda’s first shot on target but Nwabali was equal to the task
President Paul Kagame in the stadium to cheer the Rwanda national team
Ola Aina gifts Rwanda their first corner kick in the 44th minute
Nwabali with a save from the corner kick and Calvin Bassey is badly tackled as he makes another clearance
The assistant referee has signalled three minutes added time
GOAL … Osimhen makes it 2-0 for the Super Eagles
Osimhen pounced on a header by Samuel Chukwueze and tips the ball over the onrushing Rwanda goalkeeper
Half time: Rwanda 0-2 Nigeria Osimhen with both goals for the Super Eagles
The Super Eagles get the second half underway in Kigali
Yellow card for Wilfred Ndidi for a foul on the Rwanda captain
Bright Osayi-Samuel clearing header going into his own net but Nwabali make a routine save
Another shot on target for Rwanda but Nwabali well positioned for a save as the Super Eagles hold on to their 2-0 advantage
Chance for Lookman but the Atalanta man was blocked before he could get a final shot at goal
The experienced Kevin Muhure has been brought in for Rwanda as the hosts are desperately seeking to get something out of this game
The Super Eagles slowing down the tempo of the game as hold on to their two-goal lead
Moses Simon’s cross blocked and the Super Eagles get a corner key
Double change for Nigeria as Eric Chelle brings on Bruno Onyemachi and Raphael Onyedika in for Ola Aina and Samuel Chukwueze
Bright Osayi-Samuel being attended to by medics.. he has been collosal at the back for the Super Eagles in this game
Calvin Bassey with a timely clearance for the Super Eagles as the Rwanda miss another opportunity to cut Nigeria’s lead
Two goal hero Victor Osimhen taken out as Tolu Arokodare gets a debut appearance for the Super Eagles
Also Bright Osayi-Samuel has been taken off for Alhassan Yusuf
Rwanda make their own double Substitution as we.are now in the final 10 minutes of the game
Free kick for Rwanda headed away by Captain William Troost Ekong
Rwanda with the ball in the net but the effort will not stand as the player was in an offside position
Still Rwanda 0-2 Nigeria
Alex Iwobi gets a yellow card for a cynical foul
Five minutes added time
Debutant … Tolu Arokodare gets a yellow card … A debatable one at that
Full Time: Rwanda 0-2 Nigeria
First half brace from Victor Osimhen gives Nigeria their first win in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
