Chidera Ejuke provided an assist on Sunday as Sevilla stormed to an emphatic 4-0 victory away from home over Real Valladolid in LaLiga.
The win marked a strong response from the Andalusian club after last weekend’s disappointing 4-1 home defeat to Barcelona.
The commanding performance reignited Sevilla’s push for European qualification next season, with two goals in each half securing one of their biggest wins of the campaign.
Sevilla’s clinical display
From the opening whistle, Sevilla asserted control, pressing high and dominating possession.
|
Juanlu gave the visitors the perfect start in the fifth minute, as his deflected shot found the back of the net following a well-placed cross from Rúben Vargas.
Sevilla continued to pile pressure on the struggling Valladolid side as the first half progressed.
It was in stoppage time the pressure finally paid off when Juanlu set up Isaac Romero, who curled a stunning shot into the top-left corner, leaving Hein helpless and securing a 2-0 advantage at halftime.
Second-half domination
Sevilla resumed with the same attacking intensity. Vargas nearly extended the lead early in the second half, sending a right-footed effort narrowly over the bar.
The third goal arrived in the 67th minute, not without controversy. Referee Javier Alberola Rojas waved away Valladolid’s penalty appeals, and moments later, Juanlu struck again after a swift counterattack.
Lukébakio showcased excellent composure to find Juanlu, who calmly slotted home his second goal of the night.
Sevilla continued to press with victory already sealed, and substitute Ejuke played a key role in the final goal.
READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: Sevilla President hails Ejuke – ‘He will be an important player in our history’
The Nigerian winger set up Lukébakio in the 84th minute, allowing the Belgian forward to drill a low shot into the bottom corner for his 10th league goal of the season.
The resounding 4-0 win sees Sevilla collect three vital points in their quest for European competition next season.
What’s next?
Sevilla will look to build on this victory when they return home to face RCD Mallorca on Monday, 24 February.
The match will kick off at 21:00 CET at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999