Chidera Ejuke provided an assist on Sunday as Sevilla stormed to an emphatic 4-0 victory away from home over Real Valladolid in LaLiga.

The win marked a strong response from the Andalusian club after last weekend’s disappointing 4-1 home defeat to Barcelona.

The commanding performance reignited Sevilla’s push for European qualification next season, with two goals in each half securing one of their biggest wins of the campaign.

Sevilla’s clinical display

From the opening whistle, Sevilla asserted control, pressing high and dominating possession.

Juanlu gave the visitors the perfect start in the fifth minute, as his deflected shot found the back of the net following a well-placed cross from Rúben Vargas.

Sevilla continued to pile pressure on the struggling Valladolid side as the first half progressed.

It was in stoppage time the pressure finally paid off when Juanlu set up Isaac Romero, who curled a stunning shot into the top-left corner, leaving Hein helpless and securing a 2-0 advantage at halftime.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Second-half domination

Sevilla resumed with the same attacking intensity. Vargas nearly extended the lead early in the second half, sending a right-footed effort narrowly over the bar.

The third goal arrived in the 67th minute, not without controversy. Referee Javier Alberola Rojas waved away Valladolid’s penalty appeals, and moments later, Juanlu struck again after a swift counterattack.

Lukébakio showcased excellent composure to find Juanlu, who calmly slotted home his second goal of the night.

Sevilla continued to press with victory already sealed, and substitute Ejuke played a key role in the final goal.

The Nigerian winger set up Lukébakio in the 84th minute, allowing the Belgian forward to drill a low shot into the bottom corner for his 10th league goal of the season.

The resounding 4-0 win sees Sevilla collect three vital points in their quest for European competition next season.

What’s next?

Sevilla will look to build on this victory when they return home to face RCD Mallorca on Monday, 24 February.

The match will kick off at 21:00 CET at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

