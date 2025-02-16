Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has announced plans to establish an inspectorate department to strengthen oversight of local government administration, following the successful conclusion of council elections across the state.

The governor made this known while receiving the election results from the Local Government Election Organising Committee, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe.

Governor Radda emphasized the administration’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparent governance. “We are preparing to amend existing laws and establish an inspectorate department to oversee the proper utilisation of government funds,” he stated.

“This department will conduct on-the-ground assessments to ensure public resources are being used effectively and for the benefit of the people,” he added.

The governor revealed that a Special Adviser would be appointed to oversee the inspectorate department which would be equipped with necessary tools for efficient operations.

“We are committed to upholding the dignity of our state and its people. This initiative builds upon the foundations laid during the administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua. When I served as the Chairman of Charanchi Local Government, we witnessed the positive impact of strong local government institutions, and we will work to restore that level of efficiency and integrity,” the governor reassured.

Reflecting on the electoral process, Governor Radda noted its historical significance, saying “Katsina is now one of the first states in Nigeria to successfully implement the transition of power from one elected local government administration to another. This has never happened before in our state.”

“We are particularly honoured by the participation of esteemed leaders including former President, former governors, top government officials, and the entire Katsina community, who came out to vote and express their gratitude to God,” Mr Radda stated.

He further highlighted the establishment of Community Development Programme to ensure grassroots participation in governance. “In every town where councilors have been elected, we have formed Community Level Committees responsible for identifying key development projects. These committees will coordinate with state, local, and federal governments to ensure successful implementation of development projects and oversee the protection of government infrastructure,” he explained.

Mr Radda, subsequently, expressed gratitude to the Local Government Election Organising Committee, Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission, security agencies, NGOs, international observers, and journalists for ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful election.

He acknowledged the overwhelming support and trust shown by the people of Katsina State. “This encourages us to continue serving with dedication and to ensure our governance remains transparent, accountable and beneficial to all.”

Earlier, while presenting the election results to Governor Radda, the Chairman of the Local Government Election Organising Committee, Mr Jobe, who is also the deputy governor, explained that all the APC candidates for the seats of local government chairmen and councillors emerged victorious with wide margins against candidate Ms of the opposition parties.

The deputy governor maintained that the committee set up by Governor Radda last year had succeeded in its responsibilities from the party primaries, electioneering campaign to the actual conduct of election proper in line with the electoral act.

Mr Jobe intimated the governor that opposition parties who took part in the race were fully satisfied with the entire process and outcome of the election.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the APC, Sani Ahmed Daura said the visit was to present to the governor the result of last Saturday’s election which gave victory to all the candidates fielded by the APC.

The committee included the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Ishak Shehu Dabai; Secretary to the State

Government, Abdullahi Garba as Secretary; APC State Secretary, Sulaiman Namadi; APC State PRO and the members of the State Electoral Commission (SIEC).

