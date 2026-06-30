Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti credited his side’s composure and resilience after the Seleção came from behind to defeat Japan and book their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The five-time world champions looked destined for an early exit after trailing 1-0 at halftime in their Round of 32 encounter. However, a revitalised second-half display inspired by Ancelotti’s tactical adjustments and calm leadership saw Brazil overturn the deficit to secure a memorable victory.

Speaking after the match, the veteran Italian manager praised his players for refusing to panic despite falling behind.

“We didn’t lose patience. Things were already going well in the first half. In the second half, we put more crosses into the box. We have a lot of options on the pitch and on the bench. Japan aren’t easy opponents; they’re well-organised and very intense,” Ancelotti said.

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The ex-Real Madrid C.F manager acknowledged that mistakes are inevitable in football but stressed that his team’s response was what mattered most.

“You make mistakes in football. It’s impossible not to make mistakes because no one’s perfect. But we know how to keep going. That’s what the team did very well in the second half. Nobody thought we’d fail to score. The mental side of things is important. It’s normal to suffer, especially in the modern game.”

Ancelotti was forced into a halftime substitution after Lucas Paquetá picked up an injury, introducing Endrick in a move that proved pivotal—the teenage forward added energy and attacking presence against Japan’s disciplined defensive setup.

Midfielder Bruno Guimarães explained that Brazil struggled to break down Japan’s compact formation during the opening half.

“It was very congested, and we didn’t have space to play our game. They defended in a 5-4-1, making it difficult for us to penetrate. At halftime, the coach told us to be more imposing and get more bodies into the box, and that’s where the goal came from.”

Despite making tactical tweaks, Ancelotti’s biggest contribution appeared to be the confidence he instilled in his players.

The Italian also resisted the temptation to substitute Casemiro, who had been booked in the 14th minute and was walking a disciplinary tightrope. His faith was rewarded when the experienced midfielder headed home Brazil’s equaliser in the 56th minute.

Casemiro, who levelled the score, revealed that Ancelotti’s halftime message centred on maintaining belief.

“He asked us to stay calm because we were pressing well and creating pressure high up the pitch. He told us the chances would come. The team deserves a lot of credit for our mentality because we kept attacking.”

Brazil eventually completed the comeback through a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Gabriel Martinelli, sealing the Seleção’s first comeback victory in a World Cup knockout match since their 2-1 win over England at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

While the Brazilian bench erupted in celebration after the decisive goal, Ancelotti remained remarkably composed, an image that perfectly reflected the mentality he had instilled in his players.

Martinelli credited the veteran coach’s unwavering confidence for inspiring Brazil’s turnaround.

“Ancelotti is a surreal guy. At halftime, he gave us confidence and told us we would score and come back. He said it didn’t matter when the goal came. We could feel his calmness, and it relaxed all of us.”

Brazil’s comeback victory underlined not only their quality but also the influence of one of football’s most decorated managers, whose experience and composure once again proved decisive on the biggest stage.