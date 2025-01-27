The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw has been completed, and Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been placed in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania. The draw took place on Monday night at the Mohamed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria’s quest for fourth title

The Super Eagles enter AFCON 2025 with a legacy that commands respect across the continent. With 16 medals from 20 AFCON appearances, including three titles in 1980, 1994, and 2013, Nigeria continues to be a dominant force in African football.

Known for their attacking flair, squad depth, and quality, the Super Eagles are among the favourites to win the tournament in Morocco.

The group stage matchups against Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania are expected to test the team’s mettle under new coach Eric Chelle as they aim to advance to the knockout stages.

Group stage draw

The 24 teams were divided into six groups:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

While Group C presents its challenges, the Super Eagles’ pedigree and experience make them strong contenders to top the group and progress deep into the tournament.

Tournament details

AFCON 2025 will be hosted by Morocco, marking the country’s first time hosting the tournament since 1988. Renowned for its football infrastructure and organisational capabilities, Morocco looks set to deliver a memorable event.

This edition is unique, as it straddles two calendar years for the first time, running from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

