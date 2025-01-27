More than a dozen police officers are currently stationed at the Lagos State House of Assembly to maintain order, as the ousted speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, remains absent from the premises.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that the security operatives are stationed inside and outside the Assembly’s premises. There were at least eight security vehicles stationed outside the premises.

This follows the removal of Mr Obasa as speaker for alleged abuse of office and financial impropriety.

His removal comes barely a month after he was accused of spending N17 billion to construct a gate that leads to the Assembly’s complex.

Promptly, after his removal, his deputy, Mojisola Meranda, who represents the Apapa Constituency 1, also a former chief whip of the House, was sworn in as the Speaker.

Meanwhile, at least 32 lawmakers have arrived at the Assembly’s premises; however, the ousted speaker has yet to appear. As of 2:00 p.m., plenary has yet to resume.

On Saturday in a press conference, Mr Obasa said his removal was unconstitutional and that he remains the rightful speaker. He insisted that the lawmakers did not follow due process in his removal.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: Lagos govt seals off two markets

“I am still the Speaker until the right thing has been done. If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way,” he said.

Of the 40 lawmakers in the House, 38 voted for Mr Obasa’s removal.

His removal appears to be in line with Section 92(2) of the Nigerian Constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority vote for removal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

