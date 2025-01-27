All eyes are on Nigeria’s Super Eagles as the Final Draw for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 takes centre stage tonight at the Mohamed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco.
The tournament, set to run from 21 December to 18 January 2026, promises high-stakes drama and fierce competition.
Super Eagles in Pot 1
As three-time AFCON champions, Nigeria has been seeded in Pot 1 alongside African heavyweights like hosts Morocco, record seven-time champions Egypt, defending champions Côte d’Ivoire, two-time winners Algeria, and 2021 champions Senegal.
Representing Nigeria at the draw are Head Coach Éric Chelle, Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor, and NFF Technical Committee Chairman Rabiu Inuwa.
|
Permutations
The Super Eagles could reignite their storied rivalry with Cameroon, who famously defeated Nigeria in three AFCON finals (1984, 1988, and 2000). A potential matchup against Mali would also be emotionally charged for Coach Chelle, a Franco-Malian, as he leads Nigeria against his home country. Mali, a team rich in young talent, could pose a significant challenge.
AFCON record
Nigeria’s AFCON record is among the best, with 16 medals from 20 appearances, including three titles (1980, 1994, 2013). Their consistency and depth make them perennial contenders, with fans hopeful for another triumphant campaign.
What to expect from the draw
The 24 teams will be divided into six groups of four, with the top two from each group and the four best third-placed teams advancing.
Morocco, as hosts, automatically occupies position A1.
The draw, featuring performances by international artists and appearances by African football legends, will be broadcast live to over 90 countries.
PREMIUM TIMES will also provide LIVE UPDATES as the Super Eagles await their group-stage opponents.
Stay tuned for live updates as the draw unfolds tonight at 7 p.m.
Pot 1: Morocco (hosts), Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire (defending champions)
Pot 2: Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, Burkina Faso
Pot 3: Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Benin
Pot 4: Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Botswana
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999