Chidera Ejuke made a long-awaited return from injury on Saturday, marking his comeback in Sevilla’s crucial 2-1 away victory over Girona at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi.

The win lifted Sevilla to ninth place on the LaLiga table with 26 points from 20 matches, trailing Girona, who sit eighth with 28 points.

The 27-year-old Nigerian winger, sidelined since October 2024 due to a hamstring injury, started on the bench but was introduced in the 82nd minute, replacing Isaac Romero.

His return proved pivotal as Dodi Lukebakio scored the winning goal in the 88th minute, sealing an important result for the Andalusian side.

Ejuke’s absence had been keenly felt by Sevilla, especially as his creativity and flair had been instrumental in breaking down opposition defenses earlier in the season.

The injury, sustained during a league match against Barcelona on 20 October, 2024 forced Ejuke off just before halftime in what ended as a 5-1 defeat.

Over the past three months, he missed 12 matches, including nine LaLiga fixtures and three Copa del Rey ties.

Before his injury, Ejuke had been a standout performer for Sevilla, notably scoring his first LaLiga goal on 24 September, 2024 in a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid.

Ejuke’s return is a welcome boost for Sevilla as they look to build momentum in the second half of the season.

The winger’s attacking presence will be critical, particularly in tightening battles for European qualification.

Iheanacho absent amid transfer speculations

While Ejuke celebrated his return, fellow Nigerian and Sevilla teammate Kelechi Iheanacho was notably absent from the matchday squad.

Reports suggest the Super Eagles striker could be on the verge of a return to England during the January transfer window, though the club has yet to make an official statement.

As Sevilla climb the table, Ejuke’s return could reignite their campaign, providing a much-needed spark in attack.

For the Nigerian international, this comeback is also an opportunity to audition himself for a role under new Super Eagles Head Coach Eric Chelle.

The Super Eagles have two must-win World Cup qualifying matches in March.

With Sevilla now back to winning ways and Ejuke fully recovered, all eyes will be on how the dynamic winger helps his team navigate the challenges ahead in what promises to be an exciting second half of the LaLiga season.

