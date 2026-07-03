The management of Kano Pillars Football Club has appointed Daniel Ogunmodede as the new Technical Adviser ahead of the 2026/2027 Nigeria Premier League season.

According to a statement issued on Friday in Kano by the club’s Media Director, Isma’eel Tangalashi, the club appointed Ogunmodede, popularly known as “Ijaball,” to take charge of its technical affairs as preparations intensify for the new league season.

It added that the appointment is part of ongoing restructuring aimed at strengthening the technical bench and improving team performance in both domestic and continental competitions.

The statement further described Ogunmodede’s arrival as a key step in the club’s ambition to return to top contention in the NPFL and restore its competitive edge.

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NAN reports that Ogunmodede, former coach of Remo Stars, replaces Muhammad Babaganaru.

Kano Pillars finished 15th last season with 48 points from 38 matches.

(NAN)