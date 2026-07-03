Egypt became the second African nation, after Morocco, to book a place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Australia 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time in Dallas.

Friday’s victory marked Egypt’s first-ever win in a World Cup knockout match and ended a run of four consecutive penalty shootout defeats.

The Pharaohs made the brighter start despite surviving an early scare when Cristian Volpato’s long-range strike rattled the crossbar before Rami Rabia produced a crucial last-ditch tackle to deny Jordan Bos.

Egypt struck first in the 13th minute through Emam Ashour, who stooped low to head home Karim Hafez’s inviting cross at the far post.

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Although Australia enjoyed more possession as the first half progressed, Egypt remained the more threatening side. Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir was only occasionally tested, while Mohamed Salah had a relatively quiet opening 45 minutes.

Australia restored parity early in the second half when defender Mohamed Hany inadvertently turned a dangerous free-kick delivery into his own net.

Both teams searched for a winner in regulation time, with Patrick Beach producing a fine one-handed save to deny Rabia before Harry Souttar blocked Haissem Hassan’s goal-bound effort to force extra time.

Salah missed Egypt’s best opportunity in the additional period, firing over from a promising position, while neither side could find the breakthrough before the match was decided from the penalty spot.

Australia’s hopes suffered an immediate setback when Souttar blazed the opening penalty over the crossbar. Egypt maintained their composure throughout the shootout, with Salah confidently converting a Panenka before 18-year-old Lucas Herrington missed Australia’s fourth kick.

That left Hossam Abdelmaguid to convert the decisive penalty and seal a historic victory for the seven-time African champions.

Egypt will now face either defending champions Argentina or Cape Verde in the Round of 16 as they continue their bid for a first-ever World Cup quarter-final appearance.