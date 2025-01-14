Is the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) self-sabotaging by appointing Eric Chelle as the new manager of the Super Eagles?

The news of the choice of the former Mali gaffer as the new coach of the Nigerian men’s national football team has been criticised by many Nigerians. He was formally unveiled on Monday.

The Shehu Gusau-led NFF has arguably gotten most of its decisions right in the last 12 months. But this is different and a huge gamble by the football administrators.

The saga surrounding the Super Eagles’ coaching position took a dramatic turn following Jose Peseiro’s departure after the Nations Cup last March. The situation intensified with the brief appointment and subsequent resignation of Finidi George, only to descend into a comical confusion with the unexpected announcement of Bruno Labbadia and his rejection of the appointment.

Also, former Cote d’Ivoire coach Herve Renard revealed he declined a lucrative offer for the role. His revelation highlighted the disarray in the NFF. The chaotic search for a national team coach has become a farce and a source of frustration and embarrassment for Nigerian football fans.

The Super Eagles, currently fifth in their 2026 World Cup qualifying group with just three points from two matches, must win all six remaining games to avoid back-to-back absences from the global fiesta. This scenario would be unprecedented since Nigeria’s debut at USA 199, thus the stakes could not be higher.

Scepticism

At his unveiling, the Malian vowed to make the Eagles super again.

“It is with immense honour and profound humility that I assume the role of head coach of your national team, the Super Eagles,” Chelle stated.

“I want to express my gratitude for the trust that has been placed in me, and let me say this: I am ready. We are ready.

“Nigeria is a nation of passion, talent, and pride. Here, football is not just a sport but a flame that unites millions of hearts across the country and the diaspora.

“My goal is clear: to restore the Super Eagles to the pinnacle of world football, where they truly belong,” Chelle emphasised while adding, “This will require hard work, discipline, and a strategy that is both ambitious and realistic.”

“I firmly believe in the potential of this team and the power of Nigerians to rally behind their heroes on the field,” he added. “Every match, every training session, every decision will be made in the best interest of our nation, with a clear vision: to make all of Nigeria proud with every victory.”

Silently acknowledging the widespread scepticism, Chelle invited Nigerians as he promised to revive the Eagles.

“I invite you to walk with me on this new journey,” he said. “Together, we will revive the glory of the Super Eagles. Together, we will proudly carry the colours of this great nation.”

While Chelle’s appointment has sparked widespread scepticism, it’s worth noting that many of Nigeria’s most successful coaches – such as Clemens Westerhof and Stephen Keshi – arrived without intimidating CVs.

Being an average football player doesn’t necessarily preclude managerial excellence (e.g., José Mourinho), and being an exceptional player does not guarantee managerial success (e.g., Diego Maradona and Wayne Rooney).

Can Chelle follow in the footsteps of Westerhof and Keshi and silence his critics?

But who is Chelle, and what can he bring to the Super Eagles? This question cannot be answered sufficiently because the environments in which he has worked differ entirely from the ones he will meet in Nigeria. Another is that he has coached no team of the calibre of the Nigeria national football team in his 10-year stint as a coach.

The abiding image of Chelle came at the last AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire, when an assistant poured water over his bowed head after Mali’s shocking capitulation in the quarterfinal. Mali took the lead in the 71st minute, but Simon Adingra’s 90th-minute equaliser and Oumar Diakhite’s extra-time winner saw Côte d’Ivoire, playing with 10 men, snatch a dramatic 2-1 victory.

On social media, many users expressed dismay, asking why the NFF overlooked ex-Nigerian internationals like Sunday Oliseh, Samson Siasia, and Emmanuel Amuneke in favour of a former Mali international.

Sources within the NFF, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that financial constraints played a significant role in the decision. “Chelle was not the first, second, or even third choice,” the insider disclosed.

Former Super Eagles striker Jonathan Akpoborie, took to social media, voicing his concerns: “Why is nobody talking about the new Super Eagles coach? Is he a football coach? Where is he from? Can he speak English? What qualified him to be our coach? What criteria did they use to pick him? Questions plenty ooo,” he added.

After missing the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes hang by a thread. Many argue this is not the time for experimentation, and the frustration among Nigerian football enthusiasts has been exacerbated by Chelle’s appointment, which many see as the ultimate insult to local coaches.

Though no official explanation has been offered, the NFF’s decision to hire Chelle seems to reflect a pragmatic, albeit controversial, approach. The Glass House insiders told PREMIUM TIMES that Chelle was the most cost-effective choice, citing the lean purse of the NFF.

Chelle also knows this is a big risk. “If you want to be a great coach, you need to take some risks and make some sacrifices,” Chelle said at his unveiling.

Most likely, these financial constraints played a significant role, with the federation unable to hire high-profile European coaches previously linked to the job.

Talks with names like Hervé Renard and Antonio Conceição fell through, while German coach Bruno Labbadia turned down the role after initially being announced.

Against this backdrop, Chelle’s appointment was the most cost-effective and yet potentially promising solution for the gamble by the NFF.

Chelle will earn $50,000 monthly, considerably lower than the $70,000 paid to Peseiro. Critics will, however, argue that settling for an Indigenous coach could have been even cheaper if money was the deciding factor. Former South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane has talked about coaching the Eagles, which would have been a less controversial and accepted choice for Nigerians.

Knowledge of African football

Some analysts said Chelle’s appointment makes sense because he has excellent knowledge of the African terrain, having coached Mali for almost two years.

Chelle’s familiarity with African football may then have been the decisive factor. With Nigeria soon facing Lesotho, Benin, Rwanda, and South Africa, the former Malian international possesses the requisite coaching experience on the continent and he also holds a UEFA Pro License, the highest qualification in football management.

His previous work with Mali and African players in European clubs might have appealed to the NFF as a way to connect with the Super Eagles’ largely foreign-based squad. Critics, however, argue that his CV does not align with the stature of a team like the Super Eagles.

They point to his dismissal as Mali’s coach in 2024 after the team failed to secure a World Cup spot. His club coaching experience, which includes stints at small European and Algerian sides, has also been described as underwhelming.

Femi Ajilore, former Super Eagles midfielder, is not enthused by Chelle’s choice, but he believes the NFF knows why they made the controversial choice.

Ajilore stressed the need to adapt to the realities of the situation, calling for unity and support for Chelle.

“I have learned to understand that in football, sometimes when the preferable is not available, then the available should be preferable, provided you have similar goals.

“For me, I think that is just it, and all we can do is to rally behind him (Chelle), give him the needed support, and see what happens next.”

Chelle’s Managerial Career

A perspective on African coaches

The appointment of the first non-Nigerian African coach for the Super Eagles should not be baffling. Nigerian coaches, such as Stephen Keshi, Emmanuel Amuneke, and Christian Chukwu, were hired by other African nations and achieved varying degrees of success.

Keshi famously led Togo to their first-ever World Cup appearance in 2006, while Amuneke guided Tanzania to their first Africa Cup of Nations in 39 years. Keshi also coached Mali.

Chelle’s appointment could be a step towards redefining perceptions about African coaching talents.

“I like the Africa-for-Africa route the NFF has gone. There’s no need to bring a third-class coach from Serbia or elsewhere and be celebrating because he is white-skinned,” Oladimeji Adeyemi, a football fan, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Historical trend

Nigerian football history is filled with examples of unheralded coaches defying expectations. Clemens Westerhof, who transformed the Super Eagles into a global powerhouse in the 1990s, was relatively unknown before his appointment. Stephen Keshi, dismissed by many as inexperienced, won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Even Philippe Troussier and Gernot Rohr, whose appointments were met with initial scepticism, left their mark on Nigerian football. Chelle, though unfamiliar to many, could follow a similar path if given the right support and time to implement his vision.

Tobi Adepoju, a board member with Nigeria Premier Football League side Ikorodu City and former Media Officer for the National U-13, frowned at the assumption Nigeria is too big to be handled by a Malian.

“Nigeria is not the biggest country in Africa. Please stop. We have three AFCON titles, check Google and see other countries’ performances in the AFCON and World Cup.

“One final since 2013 (before making it again 10 years after in Cote d’Ivoire), come down from the top of Cocoa House bro.

“A country that struggles to pay foreign coaches $50,000 and owes them in abundance is claiming the biggest in Africa.

“A country with one stadium fit to host international games. A country with a backlog of bonuses and allowances for different national teams. A country where their club sides can’t win continental tournaments since 2004.

“Where una big?” he queried.

The challenges ahead

Chelle inherits a team with fragile confidence, amidst a World Cup qualifying campaign. hanging in the balance. The Super Eagles must overcome formidable opposition, including South Africa, the Benin Republic, and Rwanda, to secure their ticket to the 2026 tournament.

Beyond tactics and strategy, Chelle must address long-standing issues such as poor fitness levels, tactical indiscipline, and a lack of cohesion within the squad.

Winning the trust of players and fans will be a big task, given the backlash his appointment has generated. While doubts about Chelle’s credentials will persist, his UEFA Pro License and European football experience could provide a good shock to the system. His previous achievements, including taking Mali to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, suggest he has the potential to navigate high-pressure situations. The Super Eagles’ desperation to avoid another World Cup absence might also work in his favour, as players and stakeholders rally behind the common goal of qualification.

The big gamble

Chelle’s appointment as Super Eagles coach is undoubtedly a gamble by the NFF, but it is not without precedent in Nigerian football.

While his modest CV has drawn criticism, it is also an opportunity for a fresh approach to managing the national team. The 47-year-old has six months to prove himself and justify the faith placed in him.

As the World Cup qualifiers resume, the focus must shift from the controversy surrounding his appointment to the collective effort required to restore Nigeria’s pride on the global stage.

For Chelle and the NFF, the margin for error is razor-thin. He steps into a high-stakes role where immediate results are non-negotiable, with World Cup qualification hanging in the balance. Failure would provoke intense backlash – not only against him but also against the NFF.

Conversely, success would silence critics and transform this moment of doubt into a resounding triumph.

Can Chelle withstand the pressure and deliver?

