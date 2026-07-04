Africa’s representation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been reduced to just two teams after Ghana and Cape Verde suffered narrow Round of 32 defeats to Colombia and defending champions Argentina respectively.

Their exits leave Morocco and Egypt as the continent’s only remaining representatives in the Round of 16.

While the Atlas Lions will be up against co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16, Egypt have a tougher assignment against the defending champions Argentina who narrowly scraped past Cape Verde.

Tunisia were the first African side to exit the tournament after failing to progress from the group stage.

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In the knockout round, South Africa fell 1-0 to Canada, Côte d’Ivoire lost 2-1 to Norway, DR Congo were beaten 2-1 by England, Senegal suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 extra-time defeat to Belgium, Algeria lost 2-0 to Switzerland before Ghana and Cape Verde joined the list on Friday.

Black day for Black Stars

In Kansas City, Ghana’s spirited campaign ended in a 1-0 defeat to Colombia, with Jhon Arias scoring the decisive goal in the 14th minute after being set up by substitute Luis Suárez.

The Black Stars pushed for an equaliser in the second half, introducing fresh legs in attack, but Colombia’s disciplined defence held firm.

X3The South Americans also had a second goal ruled out by VAR before seeing out the contest to secure their place in the Round of 16.

Gallant Cape Verde

Cape Verde, however, came within minutes of producing one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history before falling 3-2 to Argentina after extra time in Miami.

Lionel Messi gave the world champions the lead with his 20th World Cup goal, but Deroy Duarte equalised after the break to force extra time.

Argentina vs Cape Verde

Argentina looked to have regained control when Lisandro Martínez struck early in extra time, only for Sidny Lopes Cabral to produce a stunning curling effort to level the scores again at 2-2.

Just as penalties appeared inevitable, heartbreak struck in the 111th minute when Diney Borges inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, handing Argentina a dramatic victory.

Despite the defeat, tournament debutants Cape Verde earned widespread admiration for pushing the defending champions to the brink.

With Ghana and Cape Verde now eliminated, Africa’s hopes of ending its long wait for a first World Cup title rest solely on Morocco and Egypt, who have both reached the Round of 16 and will carry the continent’s ambitions into the next phase of the tournament.