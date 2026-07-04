From the jubilant streets of Cairo to the packed stands in Dallas, Egypt’s historic FIFA World Cup campaign has reached another unforgettable milestone.

The Pharaohs booked their place in the Round of 16 for the first time in the nation’s history after defeating Australia 4-2 on penalties following a tense 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 clash at Dallas Stadium.

It was another landmark moment for a team that arrived in North America determined to rewrite Egypt’s World Cup story, and they have done exactly that.

As the decisive penalty found the back of the net, celebrations erupted on the pitch and thousands of kilometres away across Egypt, where millions of supporters witnessed a new chapter being written.

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Forward Haissem Hassan admitted the magnitude of the achievement only truly hit him after the final whistle.

“Honestly, it’s incredible because you know there are 120 million Egyptians celebrating today,” Hassan told FIFA. “Knowing that you’ve made so many people happy makes you happy too. It’s the perfect day. We’re excited to celebrate in the dressing room, and we know many Egyptian fans will be waiting for us at the hotel. Today is a day to celebrate.”

Egypt refuse to buckle under pressure

Egypt looked on course for victory after taking the lead before Australia restored parity in the second half through an own goal, setting up a nervy finish that eventually stretched into extra time and penalties.

Despite the setback, the North Africans refused to lose their composure.

Hassan said the squad never stopped believing, even as the pressure intensified.

“It was a match full of emotions,” he said. “We went ahead, they equalised, and both teams had opportunities. Everyone knows penalties can either make history or end your tournament. There was enormous pressure, but thankfully we got through. We’ve entered Egypt’s history. Today is a perfect day.”

Shoubir embodies Egypt’s fighting spirit

While the penalty takers held their nerve, goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir once again emerged as one of Egypt’s heroes.

The son of former Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed Shoubir, who represented the country at the 1990 FIFA World Cup, delivered another assured performance before playing his part in the shootout triumph.

For the 25-year-old, the victory reflected a quality deeply rooted within Egyptian football.

“It’s Egyptian grit, it’s in our DNA,” Shoubir said. “We fight until the very end. No matter who we play next or how many injuries we have, we’ll keep fighting for our fans, our country and ourselves.”

Shoubir revealed the players had set their sights on making history long before arriving in North America.

“History has been written. We still can’t believe what we’ve achieved. From the first day we arrived, we kept telling ourselves we weren’t here just to play three group matches and go home. We wanted more. We worked hard, God blessed us, and now we hope this journey continues.”

Eyes on next challenge

Egypt’s reward is a place in the Round of 16, where they will return to action on 7 July at Atlanta Stadium with a quarter-final place at stake.

But before attention shifts to the next hurdle, the players are determined to savour one of the greatest nights in Egyptian football history.

“There is a time to work and there is a time to celebrate,” Hassan said. “Right now, it’s time to celebrate what we’ve achieved. Soon enough we’ll begin preparing for the next match, but today belongs to everyone who believed in us.”

For a nation that had never gone beyond the group stage at the FIFA World Cup, this victory represents far more than progression to the knockout rounds.

It is proof that a new generation of Pharaohs is redefining Egypt’s place on football’s biggest stage, and with belief growing after every match, their historic journey may not be over just yet.