The online feud between singer Portable—his estranged lover, Queen Dami, and the ex-wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, has taken a new twist.
The drama, which began on Thursday, took an unexpected turn after Adeyemi Aminat, the daughter of the late Alaafin, accused her father’s ex-wife of paternity fraud.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the saga started when the mother of one, in a series of Instagram posts, pleaded with Portable to take her back after she publicly ended their relationship in December 2024.
Queen Dami, who ended her relationship with Portable after a public dispute during a TikTok live, alleged that her friend, Omowunmi, with whom she had a heated online exchange during her reconciliation with Portable, didn’t know the father of her child.
|
This newspaper gathered that Omowunmi also alleged that Queen Dami didn’t know who fathered her child and had engaged in sexual intercourse with another man after leaving the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner.
This allegation derailed the reunion of the two lovers and further fueled their fight.
Enter Alaafin’s daughter
Unhappy about the situation, Ms Adeyemi has called Queen Dami out in a series of Instagram posts.
Ms Adeyemi, a France-based English tutor, accused Queen Dami of hypocrisy and alleged that she was unsure about her child’s paternity.
Queen Dami bore a son for the late king in February 2020.
Ms Adeteni further alleged that she had evidence to back her claims that her late father was not the father of Queen Dami’s child.
Aminat wrote: “Dammy, you’re abusing someone by saying they don’t know the father of their child. Do you see the father of your child? I ask because the fact that we’re not talking doesn’t mean we don’t know what to say. The child you went to buy in Port Harcourt.
“If you have proof, I have proof as well, so don’t play. The Alaafin’s throne is not to be rubbished; the disrespect is unbecoming. Don’t play with me, Dammy. I have all of the blood tests and the evidence before the king passed away.”
As of press time, Queen Dami had not responded to the allegation levelled against her by the late Alaafin’s daughter.
A review of her Instagram page revealed that her posts focused on her business and her ongoing feud with Portable.
Background
This newspaper reported on 1 November 2021 that Queen Dami left her marriage to the late Alaafin shortly after her co-queen, Aanu, departed in November 2020.
Months after their departure, rumours circulated that both queens in their 20s fled to Lagos to embrace freedom.
However, barely a year later, Queen Dami publicly apologised to the monarch on her official Instagram account, expressing her desire to return to the palace.
In her apology letter, she pleaded with the late Alaafin to accept her back into his life despite previously accusing him of maltreatment—an allegation she later recanted.
She also clarified that her apology post was written of her own free will and blamed her friends for misleading her.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999