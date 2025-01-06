The January transfer window is already seeing movement for Nigerian footballers.
Sadiq Umar, a Super Eagles forward, has left Real Sociedad on loan for the remainder of the season, joining struggling Valencia in La Liga.
Despite a promising start with Sociedad in 2021, Sadiq has struggled to find the net this season, failing to score in 11 appearances across all competitions.
Last season, Sadiq scored three goals in 36 matches in all competitions. According to Transfer Market, Sadiq’s valuation has dropped significantly, from about $18 million in 2021, when he joined Sociedad, to $5 million as he joins Valencia. Valencia is 19th on the La Liga table, with 12 points from 18 matches.
Meanwhile, Gift Orban, a 22-year-old Nigerian forward, has moved permanently from Lyon in France to Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga. Orban joined Lyon 12 months ago for $14.5 million but has now been sold for approximately $9.5 million.
The dynamic nature of professional football means players will always seek new opportunities to revitalise their careers or find better playing time.
Other Nigerian players, such as Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla) and Tolu Arokodare (Genk), are also rumoured to be considering moves before the transfer window closes on 30 January.
Iheanacho has yet to score in La Liga, while Arokodare has impressed with 13 goals in 20 league appearances for Genk.
