The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, granted bail to Olamide Thomas, the nurse and activist remanded on charges of cyberbullying for her social media comments about President Bola Tinubu, his son Seyi Tinubu, and two top police officers’ children.

The judge, Emeka Nwite, set bail at N10 million, attaching other conditions to her release.

Initially, on 20 December 2024, the judge rejected an oral bail request made by Ms Thomas’ lawyers following her arraignment. The judge insisted that only a formal written application for bail would be considered.

In response, Ms Thomas’ defence team submitted a written bail application, which was heard in court on Monday. Seprebofa Oyeghe and J.A. Ekwe led Ms Thomas’ legal team. But the legal representatives of the police prosecution were absent during the proceedings.

In his ruling, Mr Nwite ruled that “there is no concrete evidence that the defendant will jump bail if granted”.

The judge went on to grant her bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety, who must be an Abuja resident with a verifiable address. The surety must also present a three-year tax clearance certificate, the judge ruled.

The judge also ordered that the defendant and his surety must submit two recent passport photographs each.

He then adjourned until 18 February for commencement of trial.

Arrest and prosecution

The police arrested Ms Thomas in Somolu, Lagos State on Friday, 13 December 2024 over allegations of cursing and wishing death upon Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Tinubu, as well as the children of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and those of Police Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi.

She live-streamed the video on her Facebook page on 20 October, shortly after she was reportedly brutalised by police officers during the #EndSARS memorial procession at the Lekki Tollgate.

A day after her arrest, the police flew her to Abuja for further interrogation by the National Cyber-Crime Centre (NCCC) of the Nigerian police and subsequent prosecution.

The police subsequently charged her with three counts of cyberbullying.

The police alleged in one of the counts that Ms Thomas, during her video transmission, made remarks in Yoruba that included placing curses on Seyi Tinubu, wishing him death, and predicting calamity for the Tinubu family within the year. The charge stated that these comments were made “with intent to bully, threaten, and harass the person of Mr Seyi Tinubu,” adding that “such communication places the said Mr Seyi Tinubu in fear of death, violence, or bodily harm.”

The second count similarly accused her of bullying, threatening, and harassing Mr Egbetokun in the same video transmission, causing him to fear death, violence, or bodily harm.

In the third count, the police alleged that she made curses directed at Mr Adejobi, the police spokesperson, claiming his children would die before his eyes and that he would bury all his children in a single day. The charge stated that these comments were also made “with intent to bully, threaten, and harass the person of Muyiwa Adejobi,” adding that “such communication places him in fear of the death of his loved ones.”

The prosecution said each of the three counts was contrary to and punishable under section 24 (2) (a) Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc, Amendment) Act, 2024.

Ms Thomas pleaded not guilty to all three counts during her arraignment on 20 December.

#EndSARS memorial

On 20 October, police reportedly arrested about 23 activists who had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the #EndSARS protest. Officers initially dispersed the crowd using teargas before detaining the activists and transporting them in a Black Maria to Panti Police Station in Yaba, where they were held.

The date marks the tragic events of 20 October 2020, when Nigerian security forces, particularly the Army, opened fire on peaceful protesters at the tollgate, which had become the epicentre of the dayslong #EndSARS movement against police brutality. Many were injured or killed during the incident.

Since then, 20 October has been observed by Nigerians to honour the victims and reflect on the struggle against police highhandedness and systemic governance issues. However, the police have consistently blocked #EndSARS memorial gatherings at the site each year.

