The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has fulfilled a personal promise of a N10 million donation to the Super Eagles B team for qualifying for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).
The home-based Eagles defeated Ghana’s Black Galaxies 3-1 on Saturday in Uyo to secure qualification for the CHAN slated for February 2025 in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.
The NSC Director General, Bukola Olopade, had initially expressed the intention to reward the team for a win. However, Dikko interceded, insisting on taking up the gesture himself.
“Before the game, I made a personal pledge to reward the team if they emerged victorious.
|
“When I shared this with the NSC chairman, he immediately applauded the idea but insisted that he would make the donation himself as a sign of solidarity and appreciation for the players’ efforts,” Olopade said.
NAN reports that the CHAN Eagles delivered a stellar performance at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Saturday to take the ticket for a return to the tournament for the first time since 2018.
Sodiq Ismaila opened the scoring in the 18th minute, followed swiftly by goals from Nduka Junior and Saviour Isaac in the 21st and 25th minutes, respectively.
Ghana got their consolation goal through Stephen Amenkona in the 71st minute of the game.
The 2025 CHAN tournament is exclusively for players competing in Africa and will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from 1 to 28 February 2025.
(NAN)
