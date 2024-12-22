The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 18 fixtures produced a blend of surprising results.

A total of eight goals were scored across five fixtures, with three home wins, one away victory, and a solitary draw recorded.

Remo Stars back on top

Remo Stars returned to the top of the NPFL table with a convincing 2-0 victory over Bayelsa United at the Ikenne Township Stadium.

After a 1-1 draw away at Ikorodu City last week, the Ikenne-based side bounced back emphatically, taking their points tally to 33 and reclaiming the summit of the league.

A second-half brace from substitute Jabal Malik secured the win for Remo Stars, ending Bayelsa United’s four-game unbeaten streak.

The hosts started strongly, with Sani Faisal creating early chances. His fifth-minute cross, delivered from the right flank, was thwarted by Bayelsa goalkeeper Elkanah Godgift.

Faisal came close again in the 20th minute with a header, but Elkanah was on hand to deny him.

The breakthrough came in the 84th minute when Jabal Malik, who replaced Ibrahim Shuabu in the 58th minute, headed home a cross from fellow substitute Hadi Haruna.

Four minutes later, Malik doubled his tally with a clinical finish, securing a well-deserved victory for Remo Stars.

Shocking upset in Enugu

In one of the weekend’s biggest surprises, Shooting Stars stunned Rangers International at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium with a narrow 1-0 win.

Ikouwem Udo Utin’s 27th-minute strike proved decisive, extending Shooting Stars’ away-winning streak to two games.

The Ibadan-based team have now climbed to third place, marking their first entry into the league’s continental qualification spots this season.

Other key matches

At the Lafia Township Stadium, Nasarawa United were held to a 1-1 draw by Rivers United in a tightly contested encounter.

Meanwhile, in Umuahia, Abia Warriors claimed a 2-0 victory over struggling Ikorodu City, moving up to 10th place with 24 points.

In the northern derby at the Ilorin Township Stadium, Kwara United edged out Katsina United with a narrow 1-0 win. Ismaila Adeshina scored the decisive goal in the second half, lifting the Harmony Boys to 11th place with 23 points.

NPFL table overview

Remo Stars’ victory saw them leapfrog Rivers United to reclaim the top spot, while Rivers United dropped to second. Shooting Stars’ victory propelled them to third place, securing a potential continental competition slot for the first time this season.

At the bottom of the table, Lobi Stars fell back into the relegation zone following their loss to Bendel Insurance, who climbed to 15th place. Nasarawa United, Plateau United, and Akwa United, all with a game in hand, remain in the relegation zone. Akwa United sit at the bottom with 16 points, while Nasarawa United and Lobi Stars are tied on 19 points, occupying the 17th and 18th spots, respectively.

