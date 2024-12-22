The Super Eagles B team of Nigeria put up a strong show to hold Ghana’s Black Galaxies to a goalless draw in the first leg of their 2025 CHAN qualifiers on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The tension-soaked encounter saw both teams, composed exclusively of home-based players, battle intensely for an advantage heading into the second leg.

Despite spirited attacking efforts from both sides, clear-cut chances were few and far between in the first half.

Led by Coach Didi Dramani, the Black Galaxies pushed really hard for a breakthrough, but Nigeria’s disciplined defence stood firm, ensuring the first half ended without a goal.

The second half offered more of the same – tenacity and determination from both teams but no breakthrough. Solid defensive displays and a lack of clinical finishing meant the match ended in a stalemate.

The scoreless affair is the best result Nigeria have earned against Ghana away in any qualifying contest for the African Nations Championship, with the Eagles losing 2-3 to their hosts in 2008 and then getting spanked by two goals in 2022.

The result sets the stage for a thrilling second leg, which will take place in Nigeria on 28 December.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The winner on aggregate will earn a coveted spot in the 2025 CHAN Tournament, which will be held in Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda from 1-28 February 2025.

Coach Daniel Ogunmodede was full of praise for his players after the final whistle, describing their performance as “brave and commendable.”

He assured that the CHAN ticket will be delivered in the second leg, promising that his team will be going all out for victory.

The Super Eagles B team will look to capitalise on home advantage to secure qualification, while the Black Galaxies will aim to convert their resilience into a winning performance on Nigerian soil.

Nigeria has dominated Ghana at the international level over the past 10 months, with the Super Eagles defeating the Black Stars 2-1 in a friendly match in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Nigerian U17 boys also edged the Black Satellites 3-2 in the third-place match of the WAFU B U17 Championship, while the Flying Eagles defeated the Black Satellites 3-1 to retain their WAFU B U20 Championship title.

The Super Eagles B team had prepared extensively for this match, with stand-in head coach Daniel Ogunmodede selecting a strong 18-man roster.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

