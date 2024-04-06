Arsenal have returned to the top spot on the Premier League table after a convincing 3-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka converted a penalty before second-half goals from Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard sealed the win.

In another match on Saturday, Manchester City kept pace with their title rivals thanks to a thrilling 4-2 victory at Crystal Palace.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated a milestone, scoring his 100th goal for the club in a match that saw City fight back from an early Jean-Philippe Mateta goal for Palace.

De Bruyne equalized shortly after, and City took control with goals from Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland, both assisted by De Bruyne.

The Belgian maestro capped off his performance with a solo effort to complete his century.

Top-Four Race

Aston Villa’s hopes for a top-four finish took a significant blow as they conceded a 3-3 draw to Brentford.

Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers put Villa in a comfortable position, but Brentford staged a remarkable comeback with three goals in nine minutes through Mathias Jorgensen, Bryan Mbeumo, and Yoane Wissa.

Watkins salvaged a point with a late header, but the result opens the door for Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification.

Other Results

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Baseey’s winless run with Fulham extended to three games after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, with Bruno Guimaraes scoring the late winner.

Elsewhere, Everton secured a vital 1-0 win over Burnley, their first Premier League victory since December, thanks to a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal.

The win boosts their survival hopes while dealing a blow to Burnley’s already precarious position.

Wolves fell 2-1 to West Ham in a dramatic match.

James Ward-Prowse scored a stunning goal directly from a corner, while Jarrod Bowen suffered an injury ahead of West Ham’s Europa League clash.

Luton Town took a giant leap towards Premier League survival with a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory against Bournemouth.

Carlton Morris’s 90th-minute strike secured all three points after Jordan Clark had cancelled out James Tavernier’s opener for the visitors.

Liverpool will need to win the Super Sunday clash against Manchester United to return to the summit of the EPL log.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

