The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday said there are prospects of moderate to heavy rainfall in several states of the country from Wednesday to Friday.

Heavy rainfall is expected from the early hours of Wednesday in parts of Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kogi, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Ogun, Kaduna, the Federal Capital Territory and Zamfara state.

Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated over the rest of the country, NiMet said.

During the forecast period, long hours of accumulated rainfall is very likely, the agency added.

It warned that the extremely heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding, riverine flooding, soil erosion, thunder and lightning, and strong winds.

NiMet also envisaged strong winds will accompany the rains over parts of Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kogi, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Ogun, Kaduna, the Federal Capital Territory and Zamfara states.

Therefore, the public is advised not to drive through surface runoff waters, as they have strong undercurrents.

Other likely hazards include slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility during the rain which can disrupt road traffic.

NiMet advised the public to disconnect electrical appliances before and not during the rains.

