The Lagos chapter of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), has decried an orchestrated plan to hijack and absorb some charlatans into the association.

REDAN made the disclosure in a statement signed by its chairman, Bamidele Onalaja, and the secretary, Toby Ifada, on Thursday.

The association said that investigation has revealed that many realtors with non-existent identities and names have been fraudulently registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), in order to manipulate the electoral process for the successor to Mr Onalaja, the outgoing chairman and his cabinet members.

It noted that the REDAN as the principal agency and umbrella body of the organised real estate sector, recognised by the central and state governments of Nigeria, does not admit realtors as its members due to differences in objectives and responsibilities.

“To execute their devious ploy, we have discovered that the upcoming election has been scheduled to take place in Oyo State, in clear violation of the association’s constitution,” the statement reads.

The association called on both Lagos and Oyo state governments, as well as REDAN’s Board of Trustees, to take immediate action “and stop this travesty, which if allowed to happen will largely erase the achievements and successes REDAN, Lagos chapter, has recorded since its inception in 2020.”

“In addition to erasing the achievements of REDAN Lagos, the massive admission of all manner of companies without proper KYC will further erase the credibility of a body like REDAN. Hence, we implore the anti-graft agencies, the EFCC, ICPC and relevant authorities to promptly begin a comprehensive investigation into this fraudulent scheming.

“We are also urging the general public to disregard all memo, press releases or advertisements from these impostors and avoid being scammed by these impostors. In the interim, the outgoing Excos will remain in office until all issues are resolved and proper structure is re-established to ensure that the election is held in Lagos State, with registered and verified members as voting blocs,” the statement further read.

