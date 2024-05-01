The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has suspended the students’ union government of the institution indefinitely.

The university’s Registrar, Ademola Bobola, disclosed this on Tuesday in a notice to the university community.

“After due consideration of the report by the Management, the Vice Chancellor has approved the suspension of the University’s Students Union.

“The indefinite suspension takes immediate effect, that is, from Monday 29th April 2024.

“Accordingly, all officers of the Students’ Union are to hand over all property of the union in their possession to the Dean, Students’ Affairs, not later 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

“, In the interim, a caretaker committee composed of representatives of faculties, schools and institutes has been approved to coordinate students’ activities during the suspension period.

“The directive of the Vice Chancellor is hereby communicated for the attention of the university community and compliance of the erstwhile union officers as appropriate,” Mr Bobola said.

NAN recalls that the suspension was in connection with the suspension period of the university’s Senior Staff Club on 12 April.

In the incident, the students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by university staff with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Olumide Akpata.

The students were said to have behaved unruly at the event and, in the process, rough-handled many of the staff, including a member of the Academic Staff of the Universities, who was reportedly beaten to a pulp.

The university management set up a panel of enquiry to investigate the incident.

(NAN)

