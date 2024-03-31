The MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, will be agog on Sunday when the grand finale of the state’s FA Cup competition takes center stage in both the men’s and women’s finals.

The first match of the day will be the women’s final between Remo Stars Ladies and Castmog Football Club, starting at midday.

It will then be an affair of Nigeria National League (NNL) campaigners in the men’s final when Beyond Limit Football Academy lock horns with Stormers Sports Club at 3 p.m.

On their way to the final, last season’s finalists, Beyond Limit Football Academy, accounted for the scalp of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) team Remo Stars via penalty shootout after the game finished 1-1 in regulation time.

Beyond Limit, who also got the better of Remo Stars in their last meeting in the Cup competition, have now defeated the Sky Blue Stars in consecutive FA Cup matches.

For first-time finalists Stormers Sports Club, they thrashed Ijebu United 4-0 in their semi-final game in a scintillating fashion to qualify for the National Federation Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Led by Coach Saburi Omoyayi, a former Shooting Stars player and the longest-serving captain of Gateway United, Stormers Sports Club are gunning for their first piece of silverware against the Beyond Limit team, which recently became the first African team to win the Viareggio Cup in Italy.

The two teams are already assured of featuring in the National Federation Cup, which will get underway later in the year.

