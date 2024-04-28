Days after the conclusion of the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, a leading member of the Lucky Aiyedatiwa campaign organisation, Alaba Abbey, was assassinated.

Some aspirants have contested the outcome of the primaries despite the intervention of the party leadership to alleviate them.

Mr Abbey was reported to have been shot dead on Saturday by yet-to-be-identified assailants at his home in Supare Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area.

The deceased was a ward coordinator for the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot-Soldiers (LACO-SF). He was the returning officer for the party primary at his Ward 10 in the council.

According to his elder brother, Samuel Abbey, Mr Abbey was killed in front of his house on Saturday night around 9 p.m. shortly after returning home.

Meanwhile, LACO-SF has condemned the gruesome murder of its member, urging the police authorities to protect its members from such attacks by unknown assailants.

In a statement by the State Information Director of the organisation, Kayode Fasua, LACO-SF noted that the late Mr Abbey was actively involved in campaigning for the election of Governor Aiyedatiwa until his untimely demise.

The group described the incident as a “shocking tragedy.”

“Excel had been a resourceful coordinator for the Aiyedatiwa campaign organisation in Ward 10 of Supare and was never known to be violent and never had any history of a local or domestic dispute,” LACO-SF said.

“We urge the police authorities to step up investigations into his gruesome murder and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.”

Police Public Relations Officer Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the incident.

“The command is aware of the incident at Supare; the investigation is ongoing to unravel all that happened,” she said.

