John Akinmurele has emerged as the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) for the Ondo State 16 November governorship election.

Mr Akinmurele was elected unopposed by 89 out of 90 delegates at the indirect primaries on Saturday in Akure.

Earlier, Williams Moses, the chairman of the state primary election committee, said it was a new dawn in the state as new blood was being injected into the party for an all-around development.

“So, Akinmurele is hereby declared winner having satisfied the law governing the election and the party,” Mr Moses said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Akinmurele, who appreciated the delegates for the support that led to his unopposed victory, said that the task ahead was enormous.

Mr Akinmurele said that he believed that the party would be victorious in the November governorship election.

“With my emergence as the flag bearer of our dear party, I promise to ensure good governance in the state, if elected.

“And, if elected as the governor of Ondo State, I will prioritise the welfare of the people and enhance the economic prospects of the state,” he said.

Also, the State Chairman of YPP, Dotun Ojon, said that the mandate of the party was to give maximum opportunity and develop the people and the society.

“We are presenting the party and candidate to the people of the state, as he has the capacity to develop the state if voted and elected as governor in the Nov.16 election,” he said.

Oyebolu emerges as SDP candidate

Segun Oyebolu has won the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket for the 16 November Ondo State governorship election.

Joseph Abu, the chairman of the party’s governorship primary election committee, stated this at the end of the primary election in Ondo on Saturday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Mr Achille said that Mr Oyebolu scored 53 out of the 64 votes at the primaries to emerge the winner.

He said that 64 delegates drawn from the 18 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state participated in the primaries.

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout of party delegates across the state, saying that the turnout was impressive and showed the party’s readiness to conquer the state at the election.

“SDP is determined to win the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

“Our party is the only party that can rescue Ondo State from being a civil servant state to an industrial state,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Oyebolu appreciated the party delegates for the confidence reposed in him.

“I promise to build a formidable campaign team that will dislodge the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state, and build a new Ondo State.

“And I am also assuring our party’s leaders and people of the state that our administration will bring back the good old days of the state if elected as governor,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

